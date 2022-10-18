All 32 teams know their round 3 opponents

Each of the teams left in the EHF European Cup Women know who they will have to beat in order to continue their European season after the winter break.

Even with no country protection rule in place, the draw of the 16 ties remarkably produced not a single national derby, although nine nations were represented with at least one team in both pots: Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, Greece, Iceland, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, and Türkiye.

Also, the three quarter-finalists from last season still in the race – H71, IBV Vestmannaeyjar, and TICCGO BM Elche – will avoid each other in round 3, which sees five new teams entering the competition: Atletico Guardes, ZORK Jagodina, HC Galychanka Lviv, Izmir BSB SK, and Hazena Kynzvart.

The first leg of round 3 will be contested on 3/4 December, followed by the decisive second leg on 10/11 December.

EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 round 3

(teams listed first have home right in leg 1)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR) vs ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul (POR)

H71 (FAR) vs DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP) vs JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL) vs Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ZRK Borac (BIH) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

Valur (ISL) vs Club Balonmano Elche (ESP)

Alavarium Love Tiles (POR) vs Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL)

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR) vs Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

H.V. Quintus (NED) vs LK Zug Handball (SUI)

WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR)

roomz JAGS WV (AUT) vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT) vs Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

ZORK Jagodina (SRB) vs Anagennisi Artas (GRE)

MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs Lugi (SWE)



