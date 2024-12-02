16 teams left to discover their next challenge

Following the conclusion of round 3's second leg ties last weekend, teams from 12 different countries are still in the hunt for EHF European Cup glory this season.

The best-represented nation is Greece, with three sides reaching the last 16, including last season's beaten finalists Olympiacos SFP, who sneaked through to this stage by beating AHC Potaissa Turda 59:58 on aggregate.

2020/21 winners AEK Athens are fighting for another title, while Diomidis Argous complete the Greek treble.

Norway and Slovenia have two representatives each in the last 16; Drammen HK & Runar Sandjeford, and MRK Krka & RK Jeruzalem Ormoz, respectively.

Iceland's Haukar are looking to follow in Valur's footsteps and keep the trophy in the northern nation, while RK Partizan AdmiralBet will be motivated to return the cup to Serbia, two years after Vojvodina's success.

No country protection applies to the draw, which continues the straight knockout format of the competition. The eight two-legged ties are scheduled to be played over the weekends of the 15/16 and 22/23 February 2025.

EHF EUROPEAN CUP MEN 2024/25

Last 16 teams

AEK Athens (GRE)

Besiktas (TUR)

BK-46 (FIN)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Diomidis Argous (GRE)

Drammen HK (NOR)

Haukar (ISL)

HC Alkaloid (MKD)

HC Izvidac (BIH)

MRK Krka (SLO)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO)

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)

Runar Sandjeford (NOR)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta

SSV Brixen Handball (ITA)

Photo © EHF archive