Chasing pack go head-to-head, bumper crowd for MOTW

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
02 December 2024, 10:30

In the last round of 2024, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League showcases two meetings of the chasing pack in group A, where Paris Saint-Germain Handball travel to Dinamo Bucuresti, and Füchse Berlin host Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Orlen Wisla Plock go to HC Eurofarm Pelister in the hope of a second straight win, while Veszprém aim for a seventh in succession when travelling to Denmark to face Fredericia Håndbold Klub. 

After losing their first game of the campaign last week, group B leaders Barça will try to bounce back against HC Zagreb, while HBC Nantes will host SC Magdeburg in the Hall XXL, in front of more than 11,000 fans. The winner of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged versus Aalborg Håndbold will occupy a higher spot in the standings, while Industria Kielce are looking for confidence while they host Kolstad Håndbold.

GROUP A

Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) vs. Veszprém HC (HUN)
Wednesday 4 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • eighth faces first in Odense; Fredericia are on three points, Veszprém top the table with 16 and have already qualified for the knockout stage
  • in the reverse fixture, the Danish runners-up stood strong for much of the contest and were defeated narrowly, 32:34, in the first ever meeting of the sides
  • Fredericia have won against Plock and tied with Eurofarm Pelister; Veszprém have won their last six matches, and have only been defeated by Sporting so far
  • having scored 293 goals before now, Veszprém have the third best attack of all 16 teams, below Sporting and Füchse
  • the top scorers for each side are Nedim Remili with 52 goals for Veszprém and William Andersson, who has netted 33 times for Fredericia

20241017 Veszprem Fredericia Xavier Pascual
For us, this is another key game because we want to finish at the top of the group, and we need these two points. We know it won’t be easy to play there, and it will definitely be complicated because they also need the points to secure a playoff spot. Sometimes it's hard to say if it's tougher to face a team at the top of the group or a team fighting to qualify. Either way, it will be a difficult match for sure.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, Veszprém HC

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs. Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 4 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the sides are level on four points, Plock are ranked sixth and Pelister are seventh
  • the 26:18 score in the reverse fixture was Plock’s first win of the season, their second occurred last week, beating Fredericia 30:21
  • Eurofarm Pelister’s only win of the season was the 25:23 at Fredericia, their first ever victory after 23 defeats and one draw in their EHF Champions League history, while they tied against both Fredericia and Sporting
  • Plock have the best defence of all 16 group phase participants with 235 goals conceded, while Eurofarm Pelister have the weakest attack with 221 goals in nine matches

20241128 Veszprem Pelister Raul Alonso
The most important thing for us is to give our best, to try to beat them in front of our fans. We are preparing in the same way as in the previous matches, we are working on details, but the approach and the start of the match will be very important for us.
Raul Alonso
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs. Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 5 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • PSG are currently ranked third with 12 points, two positions and two points ahead of Dinamo
  • Bucuresti were defeated handsomely in their previous two away matches in Berlin (29:38) and Lisbon (25:34)
  • PSG have lost two of their last three matches – against the same opponents as Dinamo: at Sporting (28:39) and at home against Füchse (34:37)
  • PSG’s 35:32 win in the reverse fixture was the fifth Paris victory in the same number of matches against the Romanian champions
  • both coaches worked together at two different clubs; at Ciudad Real, Raul Gonzalez was the assistant coach and David Davis a player, at HC Vardar, Davis was the assistant coach to Gonzalez

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs. Sporting CP (POR)
Thursday 5 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • by beating PSG and Dinamo in their last two matches, Sporting have climbed to second position in their group with 13 points
  • previously losing three consecutive matches, Füchse turned the tide by beating PSG and Bucuresti in their latest two matches to go fourth with 10 points
  • Sporting won the reverse fixture 35:33, it was their third straight victory against Füchse after beating them twice in the main round of the 2023/24 EHF European League
  • the Costa brothers, Martim and Francisco, each netted eight times in Sporting’s clear 34:25 win in last week’s MOTW against Dinamo, while Lasse Andersson scored 13 goals in the win over Paris
  • four of the current nine best scorers in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League face in this match; top scorer Mathias Gidsel (60 goals for Berlin), the Costa brothers Martim (fourth with 55 strikes) and Francisco (ninth ranked 47) and fifth-placed Lasse Andersson (54 goals)

20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 7153

GROUP B

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Handbold (NOR)
Wednesday 04 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both clubs are currently level in sixth place in the group, with six points
  • last week, Kielce were defeated in Aalborg (26:34), despite Milosz Walach making eight saves
  • Kolstad also lost their game in round 9, at home against Szeged (33:36), despite three players scoring six goals each
  • two Kolstad players have scored 42 goals this season (Sigvaldi Gudjonsson and Magnus Sondena) while Arkadiusz Moryto has netted 40 times for Kielce
  • Kielce won the first game between the two clubs this season (33:32), thanks to a last-second goal by Artsem Karalek
  • last weekend, Kielce defeated Chrobry Glogow, 45:34, on Szymon Sicko's return to the side, and Kolstad won 42:32 in Haslum

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 04 December, 20h45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after nine rounds, Nantes are third in the group, with 11 points, while Magdeburg are fifth, with seven points
  • Nantes bounced back in Zagreb last week (25:22), with Nicolas Tournat scoring seven goals
  • Magdeburg won their first game after five straight defeats, last week at home against Barça, 28:23.
  • as it is now the tradition for the home side before Christmas, this game will be played in the Neodif Hall XXL in Nantes, which can host more than 11,000 spectators
  • Nantes won the first confrontation between the two clubs in round 5 (32:28) in Magdeburg
  • last weekend, Nantes won 35:32 in Dunkerque while Magdeburg beat Bietigheim, 35:26

22021016 Scm Nantes 003
I am really happy to come back to France, I had some amazing seasons there. I know a lot of players, a lot of Nantes players as well, and I will be really happy to be back.
Nikola Portner
Goalkeeper, SC Magdeburg

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN)
Thursday 05 December, 18h45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • only one point separates the two sides after nine rounds, as Szeged are second on 12 points and Aalborg fourth with 11
  • Szeged took the points in Kolstad in round 9 (36:33), with Mario Sostaric scoring seven goals
  • Aalborg, on the other hand, also won last week, 34:26 against Kielce, thanks to Fabian Norsten’s 15 saves
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is currently the competition’s second highest scorer, with 60 goals across the nine first games
  • the first game between the two sides this season came down to the last second, with Aalborg taking the two points in the end (29:28)
  • Szeged took the points in Neka (36:26) in the Hungarian league on Saturday, while Aalborg won 29:27 in Nordsjaelland on Sunday

Barça (ESP) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 05 December, 20h45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Barça remain leaders in the group, with 15 points, while Zagreb are last with four points
  • Barça suffered their first defeat of the season in Magdeburg last week (23:28), losing Luis Frade to a shoulder injury along the way
  • Zagreb, meanwhile, lost at home against Nantes (22:25), despite Patryk Walczak netting six times
  • the first game this season between the two clubs was a tight one, with Barça only securing victory in the final minutes, 31:29
  • in addition to Luis Frade, Barça will also be missing Dika Mem for the game, as the French right-back underwent shoulder surgery last week, while Zagreb will miss the suspended Milos Kos and Zvovimir Srna, while Matej Mandic is injured
  • both teams remain undefeated in their domestic leagues, after Barça beat Valladolid, 34:30, in the Liga Asobal and Zagreb defeated Metkovic in the Croatian league, 35:25

31102024 Hbcnantes Barça Tournat

Photos © joaomorais, Sporting CP, HBC Nantes

MAL4788
