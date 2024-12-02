Chasing pack go head-to-head, bumper crowd for MOTW
In the last round of 2024, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League showcases two meetings of the chasing pack in group A, where Paris Saint-Germain Handball travel to Dinamo Bucuresti, and Füchse Berlin host Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Orlen Wisla Plock go to HC Eurofarm Pelister in the hope of a second straight win, while Veszprém aim for a seventh in succession when travelling to Denmark to face Fredericia Håndbold Klub.
After losing their first game of the campaign last week, group B leaders Barça will try to bounce back against HC Zagreb, while HBC Nantes will host SC Magdeburg in the Hall XXL, in front of more than 11,000 fans. The winner of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged versus Aalborg Håndbold will occupy a higher spot in the standings, while Industria Kielce are looking for confidence while they host Kolstad Håndbold.
For us, this is another key game because we want to finish at the top of the group, and we need these two points. We know it won’t be easy to play there, and it will definitely be complicated because they also need the points to secure a playoff spot. Sometimes it's hard to say if it's tougher to face a team at the top of the group or a team fighting to qualify. Either way, it will be a difficult match for sure.
The most important thing for us is to give our best, to try to beat them in front of our fans. We are preparing in the same way as in the previous matches, we are working on details, but the approach and the start of the match will be very important for us.
I am really happy to come back to France, I had some amazing seasons there. I know a lot of players, a lot of Nantes players as well, and I will be really happy to be back.