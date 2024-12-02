Chasing pack go head-to-head, bumper crowd for MOTW

In the last round of 2024, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League showcases two meetings of the chasing pack in group A, where Paris Saint-Germain Handball travel to Dinamo Bucuresti, and Füchse Berlin host Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Orlen Wisla Plock go to HC Eurofarm Pelister in the hope of a second straight win, while Veszprém aim for a seventh in succession when travelling to Denmark to face Fredericia Håndbold Klub.

After losing their first game of the campaign last week, group B leaders Barça will try to bounce back against HC Zagreb, while HBC Nantes will host SC Magdeburg in the Hall XXL, in front of more than 11,000 fans. The winner of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged versus Aalborg Håndbold will occupy a higher spot in the standings, while Industria Kielce are looking for confidence while they host Kolstad Håndbold.