17 matches open race to Last 16 in EHF European Cup Women
The EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 continues with round 3, with 17 matches across Europe staged this week. The schedule includes five double-headers between Wednesday and Sunday, so five teams advancing to the Last 16 will already be confirmed before the round concludes next week.
ROUND 3, FIRST LEG
- the first team through to the Last 16 will already be known on Thursday, as ATTICGO Bm Elche host Greek side O.F.N. Ionias in a double-header in Spain on Wednesday and Thursday
- defending champions Konyaalti BSK play their first-leg match at home in Antalya, hosting Spain’s KH-7 BM. Granollers on Sunday
- also on Sunday, 2022 champions Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain play at home against ZRK Drugo Selo from Croatia
- six teams are set to enter round 3 only next week, as three more double-headers are scheduled for 17-19 November
- unlike the previous round, when Ionias eliminated fellow Greek side Anagennisi Artas, there are no national derbies in round 3
- due to the situation in Israel, the matches between Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan and Ankara Yenimahalle BSK have been cancelled, with the Turkish side advancing to the Last 16
Portugal to host four matches
There were as many as five Portuguese teams at the start of the competition, but only two of them have survived the opening round. Still, there will be four matches on Portuguese ground taking place in round 3, as the two remaining teams both host Nordic opponents in a double-header.
Sport Lisboa e Benfica are scheduled to face their Faroese opponents Neistin twice in Lisbon on Saturday and Sunday. And on the same days, Madeira Andebol SAD play two matches against IBV Vestmannaeyjar – after the Icelandic team beat another Portuguese side, Colegio de Gaia, in round 2.
photos © 2023 Rocasa Gran Canaria; Sport Lisboa e Benfica/Tania Paulo