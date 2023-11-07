17 matches open race to Last 16 in EHF European Cup Women

Portugal to host four matches

There were as many as five Portuguese teams at the start of the competition, but only two of them have survived the opening round. Still, there will be four matches on Portuguese ground taking place in round 3, as the two remaining teams both host Nordic opponents in a double-header.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica are scheduled to face their Faroese opponents Neistin twice in Lisbon on Saturday and Sunday. And on the same days, Madeira Andebol SAD play two matches against IBV Vestmannaeyjar – after the Icelandic team beat another Portuguese side, Colegio de Gaia, in round 2.

photos © 2023 Rocasa Gran Canaria; Sport Lisboa e Benfica/Tania Paulo