19 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Nine teams, including the EHF FINAL4 2025 participants – Györi Audi ETO KC, Odense Håndbold, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball – have a fixed place for next season, with 10 other clubs vying for an upgrade.

All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2025/26, which is Denmark, could apply for an upgrade for a maximum of two teams.

The top-ranked national federation had the right to apply for an upgrade of one team. In all cases, the eligibility for the 2025/26 EHF club competition must be given.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the 2025/26 season, as the playing system of the EHF Champions League Women remains unchanged. The group phase will again consist of two groups with eight teams each.

The upgrade requests will be assessed by the evaluation group and the final line-up for the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 will be confirmed on 24 June.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

DEN – Team Esbjerg

DEN – Odense Håndbold

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – HB Ludwigsburg

HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

MNE – OTP Group Buducnost

NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite

ROU – CSM Bucuresti

SLO – RK Krim Mercator

Teams requesting an upgrade:

CRO – RK Podravka Vegeta

DEN – Ikast Håndbold

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

HUN – DVSC Schaeffler

NOR – Sola HK

NOR – Tertnes Bergen

ROU – Gloria Bistrita

ROU – CS Minaur Baia Mare

