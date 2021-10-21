21 round 3 berths still up for grabs

21 teams progressing to qualification round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men will be named this weekend.

The schedule is busy with 27 matches to be held from Friday to Sunday, including six double-headers and 15 second-leg encounters.

two Czech teams, HC Robe Zubri and HCB Karvina, as well as Haukar (ISL), Handball Esch (LUX) and ASD Accademia P. Conversano 2014 (ITA) are through to the next round following wins in double-headers last week

in the Greek derby on Saturday, 2012 Challenge Cup winners A.C. Diomidis Argous will try to hit back against Bianco Monte Drama 1986 after a 30:26 defeat

Belarus’ SKA Minsk and HC Masheka aim to finish the job against FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL) and ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT), respectively, after winning the first-leg games

five teams — PAOK (GRE), AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU), Victor (RUS), Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) and IFK Skovde (SWE) — will enter the competition in round 3, as will Russian team SGAU-Saratov, whose matches against BK-46 Handboll (FIN) were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation

Estonian sides aim for home revenge

Qualification round 2 features two clashes between Estonian and Lithuanian teams.

Last week both Lithuanian teams were victorious, as VHC Sviesa Vilnius beat HC Tallinn 24:22 and Granitas-Karys defeated Pölva Serviti 27:26. But with such score lines nothing is decided in these ties, and Tallinn and Pölva hope to take revenge on the home court.