Court of Handball fines Buceschi

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Costica Buceschi, head coach of Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR), following the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 Group Phase match against Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) which took place on 16 October 2021.

The coach adopted an improper behaviour towards the EHF Officials during the match, thus contravening the principles of fair play and sportsmanship as defined in the EHF Code of Conduct and the regulations of the competition.

A fine of €750 is therefore imposed on Costica Buceschi.

An appeal may be filed within seven days.