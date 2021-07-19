212 balls set to be opened in big draw event

212 balls are set to be opened as part of a big draw event for four European club competitions that will be held at the EHF Office in Vienna at 11:00 CEST on 20 July.

The draw event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Proceedings will begin with the round 2 draw for the EHF European Cup Women. The draw event will then continue with the round 1 and round 2 draws for the EHF European Cup Men. It will conclude with the round 2 draw for the EHF European League Women and the round 1 draw for the EHF European League Men.

There will be no country protection in this draw. However, teams from Serbia and Kosovo cannot meet each other.

EHF European Cup Women

57 teams registered for the upcoming EHF European Cup Women. 50 of them will start their campaign in round 2, which is scheduled for 16/17 (first leg) and 23/24 October 2021.

Based on the seeding list, seven clubs will enter the EHF European Cup Women in round 3, including the defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga (previously Rincon Fertilidad Malaga) from Spain.

EHF European Cup Men

74 teams enter the race to reach the EHF European Cup finals at the end of May 2022. According to the seeding list, five clubs start in round 3, 39 in round 2 and 30 in round 1, which will throw off on 11/12 and 18/19 September.

PAOK (GRE), AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU), Victor (RUS), Talent t. Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) and IFK Skövde (SWE) enter the EHF European Cup Men in round 3. While these five clubs must wait until the draw on 25 October 2021 to know their eventual opponents, all round 1 and round 2 matches will be drawn on 20 July.

EHF European League Women

39 teams will aim to reach the final of the second season of the EHF European League Women.

Based on the seeding list released by the European Handball Federation, Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN), Viborg HK (DEN), CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) and Lada (RUS) will begin their campaigns in the group phase.

22 clubs will open the competition in round 2, which is scheduled for 16/17 October 2021 (first leg) and 23/24 October (second leg).

EHF European League Men

After receiving a wild card, Greek club AEK Athens – winners of the EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 – will start in the group phase. They are one of 12 teams that have been seeded directly for the group phase.

40 clubs, including EHF Finals Men 2021 participants Füchse Berlin (GER) and Orlen Wisla Plock (POL), have been seeded directly for round 2.

Another 32 teams will open the competition with their respective first leg round 1 matches on 28/29 August.