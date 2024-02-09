Last 16 throws off in Istanbul before Austrian derby

CS Minaur Baia Mare are welcoming RK Vogošca to their home in Romania as the EHF European Cup Men runners-up from 2021/22 are the next challenge for the ambitious Bosnian club who are in the last 16 for the first time in their history

RK Sloboda are the other Bosnian club in the last 16 and they are hosting the Slovenian side, MRK Krka in the first leg of the Balkan derby in Tuzla

Valur, the Icelandic representatives, are hosting the Serbian side, RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac in the first leg in Reykjavik

CSA Steaua Bucuresti and HCB Karvina are set to play a thrilling tie as both clubs are aiming to go as far as possible in the EHF's third-tier club competition, with the Romanian side being former winners of the Men's Challenge Cup in 2005/06 and the Czech side reaching last season's quarter-finals

Förthof UHK Krems and Bregenz Handball have already met twice in the Austrian league this season with the former coming out victorious on both occasions, home (28:26) and away (32:28)

A former European, world and Olympic champion bolsters the ranks of the ambitious Turkish club

The 39-year-old line player, Cedric Sorhaindo, joined Besiktas Safi Cimento from EHF European League Men side, Dinamo Bucuresti, on a deal until the end of the season to strengthen the Istanbul-based club ahead of the challenges in the EHF European Cup Men Last 16. The former French international who won the VELUX EHF Champions League on three occasions (2011, 2015, 2021) with Barça and lifted every trophy with the French national team will add experience as well as quality to the Turkish club, who is facing FTC-Green Collect in the last 16 of Europe's third-tier club competition.