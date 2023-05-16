32 teams, 18 nations, 4 courts, 1 feast of beach handball

0 sets were lost by Spain’s men on their way to gold in 2002, making them the only team – male or female – in Beach Handball EURO history to win gold without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

1 gold medal each has been won by the Belarusian men and the Ukrainian women, who triumphed at the inaugural EURO in 2000 but have not won the tournament again since.

1 more EHF Beach Handball EURO will take place this year – the YAC 17 edition, which is scheduled for 29 June-2 July in Izmir, Türkiye.

1 hashtag will be all over EHF’s dedicated social media channels, including the new EHF Beach Handball Instagram account: #bheuro2023

2 players have been awarded the MVP title at multiple EURO events: Croatia’s Mladen Paradžik in 2009 and 2011; and Hungary’s Kitti Gróz in 2013 and 2015; Gróz is also a two-time top scorer, in 2009 and 2011.

2 matches on Wednesday 24 May at 13:00 CEST will officially open the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, and both involve the host nation: Netherlands vs Portugal in the women’s event, and Hungary vs Portugal in the men’s event.