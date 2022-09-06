32 ties set for round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men

At Tuesday's draw event at the EHF Office in Vienna, 32 pairings were set for round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23.

Defending champions Nærbø IL were one of 13 teams drawn to face the winners of a round 1 tie. The Norwegian side will face the winners of the tie between Israel's Maccabi Rishon Lezion and Slovenian club RK Slovenj Gradec. All round 1 ties will take place on 9-11 September 2022 (first leg) and 17/18 September 2022 (second leg).

RK Gorenje Velenje, who reached the EHF European League Men quarter-finals last season, will play their first tie in this season's EHF European Cup against Austrian side Bregenz Handball. Bregenz last competed at this level in the 2019/20 season, when they reached round 3 of the Challenge Cup, while Gorenje Velenje reached the EHF European Cup semi-finals in the 2020/21 season.

Estonian sides Pölva Serviti and Viljandi HC know after Tuesday's draw that they will face each other in an all-Estonian tie. Pölva Serviti made it to round 3 in the 2021/22 season, while Viljandi lost to MRK Sloga Doboj in round 1.

The playing dates for round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men are 29/30 October 2022 (first leg) and 5/6 November 2022 (second leg).

EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 round 2 draw

Winner Raimond Sassari (ITA)/SSV Brixen (ITA) vs Vojvodina (SRB)

IFK Handball Helsinki (FIN) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

ØIF Arendal (NOR) vs Winner Izmir BSB SK (TUR)/HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

Handball Esch (LUX) vs Winner HC Dukla Praha (CZE)/SPD Radnicki Kragujevac (SRB)

ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT) vs Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

Pölva Serviti (EST) vs Viljandi HC (EST)

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Junior Fasano (ITA) vs Hapoel Ashdod HC (ISR)

Donbas (UKR) vs Winner IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)/Holon HC (ISR)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE) vs RK Sloboda (BIH)

Vilnius VHC Sviesa (LTU) vs HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

H71 (FAR) vs RK Partizan (SRB)

Nærbø IL (NOR) vs Winner Maccabi Rishon Lezion (ISR)/RK Slovenj Gradec (SLO)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Bregenz Handball (AUT)

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR) vs Alingsås HK (SWE)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) vs Winner A.E.S.H. Pylea (GRE)/Apoel HC (CYP)

Winner A.C. Diomidis Argous/HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT) vs KA (ISL)

KH Rahoveci (KOS) vs HCB Karvina (CZE)

Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR) vs HC Lovcen-Cetinje (MNE)

RD Riko Ribnica (SLO) vs RK Borac m:tel (BIH)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK) vs Winner HC Linz AG (AUT)/HC Izvidac (BIH)

HC Vise BM (BEL) vs Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

HC Granitas-Karys Kaunas (LTU) vs Besiktas Yurtbay Seramik (TUR)

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Winner HC Berchem (LUX)/Drenth Groep Hurry-up (NED)

KEMBIT-LIONS (NED) vs HC Lokomotiv G. Oryahovitsa (BUL)

BK-46 (FIN) vs Winner Spor Toto (TUR)/HB Dudelange (LUX)

HV KRAS/Volendam (NED) vs Wacker Thun (SUI)

HRK Gorica (CRO) vs Winner TJ Sokol Nove Veseli (CZE)/HC Tallinn (EST)

Winner HC Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)/HC Dinamo Pacevo (SRB) vs ASD A.P. Conversano 2014 (ITA)

Winner KH Kastrioti (KOS)/ RK Gracanica (BIH) vs HC Baki (AZE)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs Haukar (ISL)