German derby tops qualification round 2 draw

Four-time EHF Cup winners Frisch Auf Göppingen will face fellow German side TBV Lemgo Lippe in qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Men 2022/23. Lemgo, who have also won the EHF Cup in their history, reached the Last 16 of the competition last season, but they will have to beat Frisch Auf Göppingen over two legs to reach the group phase this time around.

The tie between Göppingen and Lemgo is not the only clash in qualification round 2 scheduled between two teams from the same country. Portuguese sides Belenenses and Aguas Santas Milaneza will be playing for a place in the group phase when they meet in the first leg of their tie at the end of September. While Aguas Santas Milaneza beat HC Cocks in qualification round 1, Belenenses have not yet tasted victory in the rebranded second-tier European club competition.

Former EHF Champions League winners learn opponents

From the three former EHF Champions League winners in the draw, Montpellier HB arguably have the toughest draw. Montpellier will face IK Sävehof, who reached the Last 16 of this competition last season, while Bidasoa Irun will meet Norwegian newcomers Kolstad Handball.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt will also have to beat newcomers if they are to reach the group phase. The German side will take on Polish side MMTS Kwidzyn in this season's final qualification round.

The first leg of the qualification round 2 ties will take place on Tuesday 27 September 2022, with the second leg scheduled a week later on Tuesday 4 October 2022. The 12 winning teams from this round will join 12 directly seeded teams in the group phase.

EHF European League Men qualification round 2 draw

Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB (FRA) vs Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem (HUN)

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER)

Alpla HC Hard (AUT) vs HC Butel Skopje (MKD)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC (HUN)

Belenenses (POR) vs Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR)

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)

BM Benidorm (ESP vs GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)