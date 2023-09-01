60 minutes for five spots in the group matches

In the first leg, three teams secured away wins and now look favourites when they host their opponents on their home court, while Pfadi Winterthur and ABC de Braga have two-goal deficits to come back from in the 60 minutes of the second game.

QUALIFICATION LEG 2

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs CSM Constanta (ROU) – first leg: 29:27

Saturday, 2 September, 12:10 CEST, live on EHFTV