A draw is enough for Plock to proceed

After their 28:31 home defeat last week, TBV Lemgo Lippe fought like lions at Plock, but in the end, the 28:28 draw was enough for the hosts to proceed to their second-straight European League quarter-final. In the next round they will face Kadetten Schaffhausen, who eliminated IK Sävehof due to the away-goal rule.

Goalkeeper Adam Morawski, who will transfer to German club MT Melsungen next season, was Plock’s hero with 15 saves. For Lemgo’s top scorer Bjarki Elisson, who netted eight times at Plock, and Swedish EHF EURO champion Jonathan Carlsbogard, this match was the international farewell to TBV, as both will leave the club.