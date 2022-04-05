A draw is enough for Plock to proceed
After their 28:31 home defeat last week, TBV Lemgo Lippe fought like lions at Plock, but in the end, the 28:28 draw was enough for the hosts to proceed to their second-straight European League quarter-final. In the next round they will face Kadetten Schaffhausen, who eliminated IK Sävehof due to the away-goal rule.
Goalkeeper Adam Morawski, who will transfer to German club MT Melsungen next season, was Plock’s hero with 15 saves. For Lemgo’s top scorer Bjarki Elisson, who netted eight times at Plock, and Swedish EHF EURO champion Jonathan Carlsbogard, this match was the international farewell to TBV, as both will leave the club.
LAST 16:
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) 28:28 (12:13)
First leg 31:28 in favour of Plock
- after only seven minutes, with Berlin leading 4:1, Plock’s three-goal advantage from the first leg had disappeared, but the final three-goal lead for Berlin was at 11:8
- after the host levelled the result at 11:11, the biggest margin in this extremely close match was two goals
- the match was on the edge mainly after the break, the 21:20 in minute 45 was Plock’s first advantage after the break, as then wing Michal Daszek was on fire
- after the 22:22, Lemgo were never trailing, but did not manage to extend the gap, as Adam Morawski played an outstanding match
- Daszek and Zoitan Szita were Plock’s best scorers by five goals each, while Tim Suton was the second-best Lemgo striker with seven goals
Plock remain on the road to the EHF FINALS
Like in the last season, Orlen Wisla Plock are among the eight best teams of the competition - and like in 2021 against Sporting CP (one goal overall advance), it was another very close Last 16 pairing. By beating GOG in the quarter-finals in 2021, Plock made it to the premiere of the EHF FINALS in Mannheim, as the only non-German team. For the Polish runners-up, it means the quarter-final berth in the third different EHF club competition after the EHF Cup in 1993/94 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996/97.
After meeting in Lemgo, we knew that this was just the beginning. We have experience in these games and we knew that the opponent would want to win, Przemek Krajewski's injury weakened us. Morawski was fantastic. I also distinguish Niko Mindegia; it was first-class.
It was a very hard match. I am proud of my players. It was a hard task and a difficult game. I regret this result, but I am satisfied with the attitude of my players.