Nexe coming home with quarter-final spot

The Balkan derby has the same winner after both matches have been played. Eurofarm Pelister had a good start to the match with a strong defence and an efficient attack. However, Zeljko Babic’s team wasn’t able to keep the rhythm and Nexe took over. From the 20th minute until the end Nexe were holding firmly onto their quarter-final spot, even though Pelister equalised in the last five minutes of the match.