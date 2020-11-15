20201115 WCL Odense Lois Abbingh
EHF Champions League

Abbingh helps Odense hand CSKA first defeat

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev15 November 2020, 17:45

Just like a few hours earlier in Esbjerg, the second Danish-Russian duel in the DELO EHF Champions League on Sunday also proved to be extremely tight and entertaining.

However, this time it was the home side that claimed two points, as Odense beat CSKA by a small margin, 26:25.

GROUP B
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSKA (RUS) 26:25 (12:11)

  • CSKA's five-match winning run ended as they suffered their first ever DELO EHF Champions League loss
  • missing a chance to leapfrog Györ, the Russian side stay in second place with 11 points, one more than fourth-placed Odense
  • Odense enjoyed a good start and led 5:2 in the 14th minute before CSKA, powered by Darya Dmitrieva, went in front 7:6
  • between the 46th and 55th minute, CSKA had a 9:3 run to take a 24:21 lead, yet Odense made a comeback thanks to a 5:1 run in the last five minutes
  • Odense goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt made 11 saves, finishing with a 37 per cent save efficiency

Abbingh powerful in attack

Lois Abbingh missed four of her six attempts before the break, yet she greatly improved in the second half and finished the game as its best scorer with nine goals.

Her last goal, recorded 12 seconds from full-time, was the most important as it gave Odense two points in this exciting match.

We played today against a very good team. We were not happy about our play last week and we knew we could do better, so it was a goal today to play better. In the end, we all fought together, so I am really happy about this win.
Lois Abbingh
Odense Håndbold left back
20201115 WCL CSKA Ekaterina Ilina
20201115 WCL Odense Sara Hald
20201115 WCL CSKA Kathrine Heindahl
20201115 WCL Odense Freja Cohrt
20201115 WCL CSKA Polina Gorshkova
20201115 WCL CSKA Yuliia Markova
20201115 ECW Roundreview Muratpasa Gülsüm Güleçyüz
Previous Article Grude and Muratpasa win double-headers
2020115 ELW Paris92 Mabana Ma Fofana
Next Article Three French sides claim home wins

Latest news

More News