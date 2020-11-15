Abbingh helps Odense hand CSKA first defeat

Just like a few hours earlier in Esbjerg, the second Danish-Russian duel in the DELO EHF Champions League on Sunday also proved to be extremely tight and entertaining.

However, this time it was the home side that claimed two points, as Odense beat CSKA by a small margin, 26:25.

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSKA (RUS) 26:25 (12:11)

CSKA's five-match winning run ended as they suffered their first ever DELO EHF Champions League loss

missing a chance to leapfrog Györ, the Russian side stay in second place with 11 points, one more than fourth-placed Odense

Odense enjoyed a good start and led 5:2 in the 14th minute before CSKA, powered by Darya Dmitrieva, went in front 7:6

between the 46th and 55th minute, CSKA had a 9:3 run to take a 24:21 lead, yet Odense made a comeback thanks to a 5:1 run in the last five minutes

Odense goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt made 11 saves, finishing with a 37 per cent save efficiency

Abbingh powerful in attack

Lois Abbingh missed four of her six attempts before the break, yet she greatly improved in the second half and finished the game as its best scorer with nine goals.

Her last goal, recorded 12 seconds from full-time, was the most important as it gave Odense two points in this exciting match.