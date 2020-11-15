Rostov tie CSM at the top after dramatic win

On Sunday, Rostov-Don capitalised on Team Esbjerg's habit in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season of failing to convert leads into victories.

Goalkeeper Galina Gabisova saved Marit Jacobsen’s penalty shot in the last second, securing the Russian side a 25:24 win.

GROUP A

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 24:25 (12:13)

after signing from Siofok three days ago, Spanish centre back Nerea Pena made her debut for Esbjerg but only scored two goals

with left back Ann Sen missing, Rostov started well but faltered toward the end of the first half – and Esbjerg took the lead for in the 32nd minute after a 3:0 run

but Rostov's 5:1 run, powered by left back Vladlena Bobrovnikova, saw them jump to a 22:18 lead with 11 minutes left

Rostov right wing Iuliia Managarova was Player of the Match of the Week, scoring six times in her team’s win, and she also stole a crucial ball during an Esbjerg fast break with 90 seconds left

Rostov tied CSM at the top of the group with 11 points, with the two teams meeting in Bucharest on Thursday

Gabisova – the unlikely heroine

While Iuliia Managarova scored six times and Rostov’s defence remained steady throughout the game, Galina Gabisova was the unlikely heroine who sent the Russian team into raptures. In a shrewd move from coach Per Johansson, Gabisova replaced Viktoriia Kalinina for the last penalty shot. She saved Marit Jacobsen’s penalty shot, handing Rostov their fifth win this season.