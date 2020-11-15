Grude and Muratpasa win double-headers

Round 3 of EHF European Cup Women threw off with six matches played from Friday until Sunday.

Two ties were played as double-headers, and HZRK Grude (BIH) and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR) eliminated their rivals and progressed to the Last 16.

in Podgorica, Grude drew 29:29 on Friday against local side ORK Rudar before the Bosnian team were dominant on Saturday (30:22)

in the first of these games, Rudar goalkeeper Andrea Skerovic recorded 16 saves, keeping her team in the game

in Antalya, Muratpasa claimed two clear wins against KHF Ferizaj from Kosovo, 40:15 and 32:16

two national derbies were played as first leg matches, and both were won by the home side with a four-goal difference

the second leg games are to be played next weekend, plus seven more double-headers and a single game between ZRK Bjelovar and ZORK Jagodina

Nothing yet clear in national derbies

After the first leg match, nothing is yet certain in the clash between two Spanish teams. The 26:22 home win against KH-7 BM. Granollers does not give Club Balonmano Elche any guarantees ahead of their second meeting in Granollers next Sunday.

In the Turkish derby, Yalikavaksports Club also beat Izmir BSB SK at home by four goals (30:26), so this tie is open before the return leg, which is scheduled for next Saturday.