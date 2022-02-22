Magdeburg continue domination
No matter who is the opponent and where they play, the phrase ‘no surprise’ sticks with Magdeburg. From the first whistle until the final buzzer Magdeburg had the lead and without a sweat overran PAUC Handball. The French team saw no light at the end of the tunnel, as their European campaign has brought only one point so far.
GROUP C
PAUC Handball (FRA) - SC Magdeburg (GER) 28:39 (13:20)
- Magdeburg was the superior team, having an 87 per cent attack efficiency at half-time while Aix was at 59 per cent, and it was almost the same at the end of 60 minutes
- the French team had big offensive problems, scoring only two goals in first ten minutes; their best individual was Nicolas Claire with five goals from the same number of attempts
- Magdeburg had seven different scorers in the first half and 14 in the end, having an easy evening in France
- Magdeburg’s biggest lead was +11 (26:17), the same one at the final buzzer
- away team top scorer’s were Ómar Ingi Magnusson and Magnus Saugstrup Jensen with six goals each
No sweat for Magdeburg
Can anyone stop Magdeburg? This is the question this season proposes. The German powerhouse is almost unstoppable after eight matches in the EHF European League Men. Only La Rioja interfered with their perfect streak, after a draw in round 3. They have cruised past their opponents, securing first place and an early ticket for the Last 16. Magdeburg have demonstrated great team effort with opportunities for everyone.
We're feeling good. It was not clear before the start of the game and now we are very happy. It was a big step for the group win, maybe we need one more victory and we can secure first place
Maybe believe my team wants to keep energy for the championship. I don’t know, sometimes we say you can learn from a difficult game, but this evening I think it's not possible to learn something.