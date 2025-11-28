Now, at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, a real challenge awaits, with top-class opponents in preliminary round group A. In this interview with eurohandball.com, Gislason discusses his squad, his objectives and the opposition.

How do you assess your team’s situation ahead of the EHF EURO 2026?

Alfred Gislason: At a European Championship you only face top-level opponents — we've always known that. But our half of the tournament in 2026 is extremely tough; it will be the hardest tournament I’ve ever played. In the other half, reaching the semi-finals is considerably easier. We have to be fully alert from the very first match and give absolutely everything.

Spain, Serbia, Austria are Germany’s group opponents — how do you rate these teams?

Alfred Gislason: Spain have a rejuvenated squad with many outstanding young talents who have already won several gold medals at youth level. Serbia are also in transition, but on a good day, thanks to their physicality and individual strengths, they can cause problems for anyone. And we always seem to lock horns with Austria, whether in qualification or at European or world championships. We know them very well, and they’ve developed strongly. I’m curious to see what style they’ll play under their new coach, Iker Romero.