European Masters Handball movement aims for growth

The European Handball Masters manifesto has the tagline “Only Passion, No Age”, with the key goals of promoting masters handball throughout Europe; facilitating the organisation of international tournaments and gatherings; building a European network of masters clubs; connecting handball generations; and promoting health, inclusion, and active aging.

The manifesto says the movement is keen to encourage the creation of teams and events for players of 35 years of age or more, centralise useful information, and provide areas for discussion and intergenerational mentoring.

The organisers have created channels for clubs, teams and players to get involved: a website, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, X, TikTok and Facebook.

Clubs can register on the website, which publishes information about the various masters tournaments in Europe and has begun promoting the 2026 championships, to be held in Setúbal, Portugal, between 18-21 June 2026.

The organisers have also found ambassadors from France, Portugal, Turkey, and Norway who have participated in the various European Masters championships who support their initiative.

Photo © Alfredo de Anca