European Masters Handball movement aims for growth

European Masters Handball movement aims for growth

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
28 November 2025, 14:00

The organisers of the EHF European Masters 2025 Handball Championships in Seville have launched an initiative to boost the masters handball movement within Europe, publishing a manifesto aimed at keeping players in the sport longer.

The European Handball Masters manifesto has the tagline “Only Passion, No Age”, with the key goals of promoting masters handball throughout Europe; facilitating the organisation of international tournaments and gatherings; building a European network of masters clubs; connecting handball generations; and promoting health, inclusion, and active aging.

The manifesto says the movement is keen to encourage the creation of teams and events for players of 35 years of age or more, centralise useful information, and provide areas for discussion and intergenerational mentoring.

The organisers have created channels for clubs, teams and players to get involved: a website, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, X, TikTok and Facebook.

Clubs can register on the website, which publishes information about the various masters tournaments in Europe and has begun promoting the 2026 championships, to be held in Setúbal, Portugal, between 18-21 June 2026.

The organisers have also found ambassadors from France, Portugal, Turkey, and Norway who have participated in the various European Masters championships who support their initiative.

Photo © Alfredo de Anca

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary AR38591 AH
Previous Article Alfred Gislason: “The hardest tournament I’ve ever played”

Latest news

More News