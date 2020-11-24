Alingsas HK defeat Magdeburg with buzzer-beater

The clash between the two top teams of group C saw an exciting, close game with both leading narrowly throughout.

The home side eventually took a significant lead (26:22) in the 49th minute, but the German visitors showed their experience, drawing level (29:29) in the last minute of the match.

However, Alingsas were to have the final say when goalkeeper Anton Hagvall made yet another amazing save, the ball moving down the other end and Samuel Lindberg squeezed home on the buzzer as the Swedish team grabbed their second European League Men’s win of the season.

GROUP C

Alingsas HK (SWE) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 30:29 (15:14)

First-ever meeting between the two teams

Andreas Lang had a great first half for the home side, scoring six and a total of eight over the 60 minutes, the same as Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson

A tight game saw a +2 lead only three times in the first half

Alingsas had the biggest lead of the game (26:22) at +4, but Magdeburg went on a 6:1 run in the last 10 minutes to draw equal (29:29)

Deadly power from distance and confident goalkeeping

Despite Samuel Lindberg getting the last-second winning strike, all eyes should be on what was an outstanding performance from Alingsas’ goalkeeper Anton Hagvall and 24-year old right back Andreas Lang.

These players are proving to be of a great importance to the Swedish team. Lang had scored nine goals in first two matches of the EHF European League Men and nearly doubled his haul this evening with eight strikes alone.

Down the other end of the court was his teammate Hagvall, who proved to be nightmare for Magdeburg’s attack with 18 saves in the game (38% ratio). But it was two of his saves in the closing minutes of the match which set up this victory.