All-Danish duel in decisive Match of the Week

When it comes to overall performance, Esbjerg head coach Tomas Axnér is also satisfied, emphasising the progress the team have made in the Champions League after early setbacks — two defeats and only one draw in 2024/25.

“We lost two games at the start of the season against the best teams away. Since then, we have been finding the roles, and the team has found their grounds. We also had some challenges on the way with a change of players, but I think we have a solid foundation to stand on now. We have been working extremely well to find a more solid way of playing and have a great understanding of how we want to play,” says Axnér.

Just four days before the Match of the Week on Sunday, 16 February at 14:00 CET (live on EHFTV), the teams clashed in Denmark, with Odense delivering a dominant 33:24 victory.

It was their second victory against Esbjerg in the season, after winning the first game 30:29, but they also suffered two defeats: In the Cup final (25:31) and in round 2 of the EHF Champions League Women (30:39). Gjekstad acknowledges the momentum gained from that last winning match but remains cautious about Sunday.

"We had a very good matchup, but it's always difficult to predict how that will work in the next match. For sure, we will have our home crowd as support. It will be a full arena, and usually we are better at home, so hopefully we will win the game. But we know that it will be tough, and we for sure know that Esbjerg will be better than what they played in the last match,” Gjekstad adds.