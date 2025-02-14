One semi-final spot to be booked this weekend

One semi-final spot to be booked this weekend

EHF / László Szilágyi
14 February 2025, 12:20

The European Cup Women 2024/25 returns to action on Saturday and Sunday, with the quarter-finals beginning. Two ties will open in Czechia and Slovakia this weekend, and one double-header will be played in Greece.

The second legs of the two ties with the first leg taking place on Saturday and one double-header will conclude the phase next week.

  • Hazena Kynzvart from Czechia will host Icelandic side Haukar. Neither team has made it to a semi-final before, so this will be the first step to a historic achievement for one of the teams
  • this weekend’s double-header will see Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino and Greek team O.F.N. Ionias play twice over two days in Athens. Ionias have already played a double-header this season, when they won both games against Azerbaijani club Kur in round 2
  • Porrino and Ionias have never met in an official match, but Ionias have more experience on an international level. They faced 2023/24 title winners ATICGO Bm Elche in round 3 last season
  • 2023/24 runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia will play against Polish team MKS Urbis Gniezno. Michalovce met another Polish club, Eurobud JSK Jaroslaw, in the quarter-final stage in the 2022/23 season, and managed to eliminate them
  • Iceland and Czechia both have two teams in the quarter-finals, and the clubs are meeting each other: Haukar play Hazena Kynzvart in the first leg this weekend and the second leg the next, while Valur will meet DHC Slavia Praha in a double-header on February 22 and 23

Newcomers’ big chance

Two newcomer quarter-finalists — Gniezno and Porrino — appeared on the international level for the first time this season. Considering the fact they have no international experience, both teams will face a huge challenge as they aim to qualify for the semi-finals. Gniezno have an arguably tougher task, as they play last season’s runners-up Michalovce, but Porrino’s tie against O. F. N. Ionias is also promising.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250111 HC Galynchanka Lviv Vs Haukar Jonsdottir

Photos: WAT Atzgersdorf; HC Galychanka Lviv

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

5P9A8377 Dxo
Previous Article All-Danish duel in decisive Match of the Week
20250214 ECM Preview L16 2
Next Article EHF European Cup Men returns with Last 16

Latest news

More News