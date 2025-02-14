One semi-final spot to be booked this weekend

The second legs of the two ties with the first leg taking place on Saturday and one double-header will conclude the phase next week.

Hazena Kynzvart from Czechia will host Icelandic side Haukar. Neither team has made it to a semi-final before, so this will be the first step to a historic achievement for one of the teams

this weekend’s double-header will see Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino and Greek team O.F.N. Ionias play twice over two days in Athens. Ionias have already played a double-header this season, when they won both games against Azerbaijani club Kur in round 2

Porrino and Ionias have never met in an official match, but Ionias have more experience on an international level. They faced 2023/24 title winners ATICGO Bm Elche in round 3 last season

2023/24 runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia will play against Polish team MKS Urbis Gniezno. Michalovce met another Polish club, Eurobud JSK Jaroslaw, in the quarter-final stage in the 2022/23 season, and managed to eliminate them

Iceland and Czechia both have two teams in the quarter-finals, and the clubs are meeting each other: Haukar play Hazena Kynzvart in the first leg this weekend and the second leg the next, while Valur will meet DHC Slavia Praha in a double-header on February 22 and 23

Newcomers’ big chance

Two newcomer quarter-finalists — Gniezno and Porrino — appeared on the international level for the first time this season. Considering the fact they have no international experience, both teams will face a huge challenge as they aim to qualify for the semi-finals. Gniezno have an arguably tougher task, as they play last season’s runners-up Michalovce, but Porrino’s tie against O. F. N. Ionias is also promising.