All-Danish final to crown new EHF European League champion

Ikast extended their winning streak to nine games after a convincing 31:26 win against Thüringer HC in the first semi-final. After a second-half comeback, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold took BV Borussia 09 Dortmund to penalties and eventually celebrated a 35:33 win.

Before the final Dortmund will try to get back on their feet after a physically and mentally tough match and take on their Bundesliga rivals from Thüringer HC for third place.

FINAL

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Sunday 14 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV