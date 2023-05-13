10:25

At yesterday's media calls we caught up with some of the players, including Dortmund duo Dana Bleckmann and Yara ten Holte, who are sharing a room here in Graz. But how well do they really know each other?

Welcome to Graz! The weather is wet but that just makes it perfect for heading to an arena or settling down in front of the TV for some handball action.

We'll bring you all the build-up ahead of the first semi-final at 15:30 CEST, and then regular match updates throughout the afternoon and evening as we discover the two teams who will play tomorrow for the EHF European League Women trophy.

If you're joining us in Graz, great news: head to the arena nice and early to visit the fan zone, which has loads of great activities to do that will test your handball skills.

