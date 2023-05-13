LIVE BLOG: Countdown to semi-finals in Graz
The EHF Finals Women 2023 get underway on Saturday with two Danish-German semi-finals. Can Ikast Handbold use the lessons of the last two EHF Finals to make it to the trophy match? Will Thüringer HC or Nykøbing Falster Håndbold continue their march from the first qualification round to the final? Or is it Dortmund's day?
Join us for running coverage of the build-up to the semi-finals and all the action from the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz.
- semi-finals day at the EHF Finals Women: at 15:30 CEST, Ikast vs Thüringer; at 18:00 CEST, Dortmund vs Nykøbing
Saturday 13 May
11:50
We're about to head to the arena, but before then, here's the next in our series finding out how well players know each other - it's Thüringer's Josefine Huber and Nathalie Hendrikse!
11:25
The EHF European League is a great showcase for some of handball's brightest young talents. Yesterday journalist Danijela Vekić caught up with one of them, Ikast's Julie Scaglione. Scaglione is just 18 but this is already her third EHF Finals. She's a graduate of the superb EHF 'Respect Your Talent' programme which aims to help the best young players across Europe develop a successful professional career. In this interview Scaglione talks about Ikast's season, their hopes for the Finals, and what she got out of being part of Respect Your Talent.
11:08
Fan support throughout the season is incredibly valued by the teams - just look at the 11,112 who turned out to cheer Dortmund in their last group phase match against Siófok.
So we gave the teams a chance to say thank you!
10:55
Time for a vote - let's see who you think will make it through to the final of the EHF European League Women 2022/23. Will we end up with another Danish-German showdown, or is it going to be a national derby tomorrow?
10:25
At yesterday's media calls we caught up with some of the players, including Dortmund duo Dana Bleckmann and Yara ten Holte, who are sharing a room here in Graz. But how well do they really know each other?
10:00
Welcome to Graz! The weather is wet but that just makes it perfect for heading to an arena or settling down in front of the TV for some handball action.
We'll bring you all the build-up ahead of the first semi-final at 15:30 CEST, and then regular match updates throughout the afternoon and evening as we discover the two teams who will play tomorrow for the EHF European League Women trophy.
If you're joining us in Graz, great news: head to the arena nice and early to visit the fan zone, which has loads of great activities to do that will test your handball skills.
If you can't be with us, make sure you're following all our social media channels - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and clips from the games.