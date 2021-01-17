EHF European Cup
All quarter-final participants determined
All eight participants of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals have been determined after the Last 16 matches played from Friday to Sunday, including five double-headers and one second-leg encounter.
- two Spanish sides won double-headers against their Balkan rivals: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga defeated Serbia’s ZRK Naisa Nis twice, while Rocasa Gran Canaria were too strong for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s HZRK Grude
- one more Spanish team, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, proceeded to the next stage without playing, just like DHC Slavia Praha
- three other double-headers of the weekend were won by HC Galychanka Lviv, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and A.C.PAOK
- in the only second-leg match of the weekend, Yalikavaksports Club defeated fellow Turkish team Muratpasa Belediyesi SK 28:26, after a clearer 39:20 win a week ago
- the quarter-finals are scheduled for 13 and 20 February
Three Spanish teams in quarter-finals
Eight teams are through to the next round, and three of them represent Spain – Malaga, Rocasa and Atletico Guardes.
Each of five other countries has one team left in the competition: Galychanka (UKR), Yalikavaksports (TUR), PAOK (GRE), Slavia (CZE) and Zagreb (CRO).