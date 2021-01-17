All quarter-final participants determined

All eight participants of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals have been determined after the Last 16 matches played from Friday to Sunday, including five double-headers and one second-leg encounter.

two Spanish sides won double-headers against their Balkan rivals: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga defeated Serbia’s ZRK Naisa Nis twice, while Rocasa Gran Canaria were too strong for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s HZRK Grude

one more Spanish team, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, proceeded to the next stage without playing, just like DHC Slavia Praha

three other double-headers of the weekend were won by HC Galychanka Lviv, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and A.C.PAOK

in the only second-leg match of the weekend, Yalikavaksports Club defeated fellow Turkish team Muratpasa Belediyesi SK 28:26, after a clearer 39:20 win a week ago

the quarter-finals are scheduled for 13 and 20 February

Three Spanish teams in quarter-finals

Eight teams are through to the next round, and three of them represent Spain – Malaga, Rocasa and Atletico Guardes.

Each of five other countries has one team left in the competition: Galychanka (UKR), Yalikavaksports (TUR), PAOK (GRE), Slavia (CZE) and Zagreb (CRO).