Kuban got the first points in the EHF European League Women after the tie with Braila. MKS Perla Lublin stayed unbeaten after triumphing against Handball Club Lada and lead group B, and with an impressive performance Siófok KC swept Fleury Loiret Handball.

GROUP B

MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS) 28:23 (16:10)

• Lublin are now group leaders, with three points after two matches, while Lada are in third-place with two points

• the Polish side enjoyed an excellent start, leading 7:0 nine minutes into the match

• Lada slashed the gap to 9:6 midway through the first half, but the home side weathered the storm to lead by six goals at half-time

• Lada’s Veronika Nikitina was the game’s top scorer with seven goals

Razum shines in Lublin’s goal

Marina Razum became a heroine of the match, making a great contribution to the Polish team’s win with her 16 saves and 42 per cent efficiency. The 28-year-old Croatian started to shine already in the opening minutes, conceding for the first time in the 10th minute. Later on, she also stood like a wall and helped her team claim two deserved points.

GROUP D

Kuban (RUS) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 25:25 (13:15)

• Kuban led only once during the match with three minutes before the final whistle; however, left wing Jovana Sazdovska equalized in the final seconds

• left back Maria Kanaval and right back Marina Dmitrovic of the Romanian side both finished with seven goals

• the Russian club’s top scorer was right wing Diana Golub as she netted 9-times

• H.C. Dunarea Braila now have two draws and host Siófok KC in the next round as the undefeated teams clash, while Kuban visit Fleury Loiret Handball

Fleury Loiret Handball (FRA) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 24:35 (10:20)

• right wing Simone Böhme started the game unstoppable and scored seven times just in the first half

• with goalkeeper, Melinda Szikora’s great performance and sharp attacks, the Hungarian side quickly developed a 10-goal difference

• Isabel Guialo played with a huge spirit but was not efficient as she finished 5 goals out of 16 shots while world champion Alexandra Lacrabere was tonight’s best scorer with 14

• In the third round, Siófok and Braila will decide who is the leader of Group D, while Fleury Loiret Handball host Kuban