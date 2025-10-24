All you need to know about the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

All you need to know about the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
24 October 2025, 11:45

Another exciting chapter is about to begin as the countdown to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is on. Co-hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026, the final tournament promises more action than ever, with 24 national teams hunting glory and sharing the same goal — a place among history’s greats.

The championship will offer unique experiences beyond handball, giving fans the opportunity to discover new cultures, explore local cuisine, visit tourist attractions and enjoy the festivities tailored especially for them. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the final tournament.

Key tournament facts

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 marks the 17th edition of the event and for the second time ever, three nations will join forces to organise the biggest European tournament. The tagline PURE GREATNESS highlights the historical significance of the tournament, where players and fans alike can enjoy the beauty of the sport together, feel the pressure on the court and join the celebrations. 

Well-known for their long-standing handball tradition, 2026 co-hosts Denmark, Sweden and Norway are getting ready to give us a glimpse into the Scandinavian passion and dedication to sport. With excellent results internationally in a variety of disciplines, including handball, the upcoming tournament will be nothing short of exceptional.

All three have already been involved with the Men’s European Championship at different times, either as sole organisers — Sweden in 2002, Norway in 2008 and Denmark in 2014 — or co-hosts — Sweden and Norway shared the responsibility with Austria in 2020. 

Four cities will become handball hubs during the preliminary round, scheduled between 15 and 21 January: Herning (Denmark) will host groups A and B, group C and D will play in Oslo/Bærum (Norway), while Malmö and Kristianstad (Sweden) get ready to welcome groups E and D, respectively.

The tournament will then continue with the main round in Herning and Malmö, starting on 22 January and culminating on 28 January, when the four remaining teams will be confirmed for the final weekend. The spotlight will remain on Herning for the semi-finals on 30 January and the finals on 1 February, when the new champions will be crowned.

Check out the complete match schedule here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark AR53184 AH

Join the action

If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, hurry up and grab your seats on tickets.eurohandball.com. Day tickets are available for purchase for all venues, with additional package offers for Herning and Oslo.

Whether you choose to witness pure greatness in person or follow the action on the go, there are plenty of ways for you to stay connected with the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.

Our media team works relentlessly to provide you with high-quality content on all social media channels. Updates, exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes looks will be published on the dedicated EHF EURO Facebook, Instagram and X accounts, with additional content on the Home of Handball Youtube and TikTok pages. 

Be the first to learn about the most recent details regarding the EHF EURO by subscribing to our newsletter here. Previews and reviews of the games, live blogs, features with key players and insights into the tournament atmosphere will also be included in the online coverage on our website.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Czechia MAL7461 AM

Get to know the host cities and venues

Herning, Denmark

Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning is Denmark’s largest indoor arena with a capacity of 15,000 spectators and will be the main hub for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, hosting preliminary round games, as well as the main round and final weekend.

The city has approximately 90,000 inhabitants and an impressive track record regarding hosting international events, including the Men’s EHF EURO 2014, the 2019 IHF Men’s World Championship and, most recently, the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship.

With a lively cultural scene and natural beauty side by side, Herning invites visitors to pause, explore, and experience something special in every season. For a seamless travel experience, visitors can use Rejseplanen to access the bus and train schedules in Herning, while shuttle buses between the city and the arena will also be available.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

364Bd033 54Ed 4213 B77e 02324265A154

Oslo, Norway

The capital of Norway, and the largest city in the country with just over one million inhabitants, Oslo offers a beautiful mixture of nature and urban city life. Fans who choose to attend the games in Norway will be stunned by the natural beauty of the area, combined with a rich cultural life.

Preliminary round matches will be played in Unity Arena, which can host up to 9,000 spectators, and has been the main venue for sports events, concerts and shows. Oslo’s metro, trams and buses are efficient and cover the whole city, and you can also buy a day pass in the Ruter app for unlimited travel, making the experience effortless for fans who choose to attend the games here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Oslocityhall

Malmö, Sweden

With a capacity of 11,800 spectators, Malmö Arena is getting ready to host games in the preliminary round and main round. Malmö is the third largest city in Sweden with a population of approximately 300,000, known for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere, while also being a vibrant city with cultural life and attractions — the perfect spot for fans from across the world. Visitors are encouraged to use the Skånetrafiken app for buses and trains — note that card and mobile payments are preferred —, but sports enthusiasts can also rent a bike to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Malmö 10

Kristianstad, Sweden

With its versatile landscape, exciting festivities and a genuine Scandinavian food culture, Kristianstad attracts visitors from all around the world. Boasting a unique and vibrant city centre, Kristianstad will have something to offer for each fan that decides to attend the preliminary round games in Kristianstad Arena, which is located 1.5 kilometres from the train station and 500 metres from the highway and bus station. Holding up to 4,500 spectators, the venue will create the perfect atmosphere for the passionate handball fans to watch games.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

48874611211 4635Fbeb3d O

Photos © kolektiff (main, fans and arena in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0Z99571 Metz
Previous Article Austrian sisters with Balkan mentality, team spirit and a perfect relationship
20250927SMIC3845 (1)
Next Article MOTW Quiz: How well do you know Katrin Klujber?

Latest news

More News