All you need to know about the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

Key tournament facts

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 marks the 17th edition of the event and for the second time ever, three nations will join forces to organise the biggest European tournament. The tagline PURE GREATNESS highlights the historical significance of the tournament, where players and fans alike can enjoy the beauty of the sport together, feel the pressure on the court and join the celebrations.

Well-known for their long-standing handball tradition, 2026 co-hosts Denmark, Sweden and Norway are getting ready to give us a glimpse into the Scandinavian passion and dedication to sport. With excellent results internationally in a variety of disciplines, including handball, the upcoming tournament will be nothing short of exceptional.

All three have already been involved with the Men’s European Championship at different times, either as sole organisers — Sweden in 2002, Norway in 2008 and Denmark in 2014 — or co-hosts — Sweden and Norway shared the responsibility with Austria in 2020.

Four cities will become handball hubs during the preliminary round, scheduled between 15 and 21 January: Herning (Denmark) will host groups A and B, group C and D will play in Oslo/Bærum (Norway), while Malmö and Kristianstad (Sweden) get ready to welcome groups E and D, respectively.

The tournament will then continue with the main round in Herning and Malmö, starting on 22 January and culminating on 28 January, when the four remaining teams will be confirmed for the final weekend. The spotlight will remain on Herning for the semi-finals on 30 January and the finals on 1 February, when the new champions will be crowned.

Check out the complete match schedule here.