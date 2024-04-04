Always the youngest: Mia Emmenegger on life in the fast lane

In November 2022, Mia was already on court at the same event with her ambassador Ana Gros at the EHF EURO in Slovenia.
“Playing a women’s European championship is much, much bigger than a tournament with the youth or the junior national team. Suddenly there was huge public interest in Switzerland, as it was the first ever Women’s EHF EURO for our country. And we gained so much experience there,” says Emmenegger, who was the top Swiss scorer at EHF EURO 2022 with 17 goals in their three matches of the preliminary round against Norway, Croatia and Hungary. When Switzerland took their first ever point on this stage with a 26:26 draw against Croatia, Emmenegger was the top scorer, with seven goals.
In contrast to those national team players of a similar age, Emmenegger had not been part of the Swiss Youth Academy. “All those players in my team born in 2004/05 were in this academy. I was training there some times, mainly I could train there in Covid-19 times, but I was at a different sports school. And I already played in the Swiss women’s league and the women’s national team at a very young age.”
The national team underwent an unplanned change on the way to EHF EURO 2024 they are co-hosting, as they had to replace their coach. Dane Martin Albertsen, who coached the women’s an junior teams as well as head of the youth academy, became head coach of top Hungarian club FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria for a few months, before resigning. Norwegian Knut Ove Joa was his successor for Switzerland.
“Of course, it was a change for us, but as our assistant coach Vroni Keller remained with us, it was only a small transition, as we play a slightly different style now,” adds Emmenegger.
As early as his second match as national team coach, Joa – who had previously worked as youth coach for the Norwegian federation - faced his compatriots in the EHF EURO Cup. As expected, Norway were ruthless, winning 29:44. The final EURO Cup match on Saturday will bring those opponents together again in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,200 fans in Zurich. That means the second biggest attendance for a women’s handball match in Switzerland is guaranteed, after 3,124 fans at the World Championship play-off against Czechia in April 2023, the official start of the EHF EURO 2024 campaign in Switzerland.
“Of course, we are not the favourites against Norway. It is our goal to be competitive for a longer time, not only 30 or 40 minutes,” says Mia Emmenegger.
For her, this match is something very special, as she will face some of her upcoming teammates on club level. Some weeks ago, her transfer to three-time EHF Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand from the start of the 2024/25 season was announced.
“This is a huge step for me. Maybe it is two steps in one, but I really like to take this chance and I am ready for this challenge, as I am sure that I developed in the right way in the national team and at the Eagles,” she says, confidently.