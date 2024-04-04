Always the youngest: Mia Emmenegger on life in the fast lane

Ahead of the final matches of the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024, there are only three players in the current Swiss roster who have scored more goals than the right wing: team captain Kerstin Kündig (246 goals), plus the experienced Daphne Gautschi (157) and Lisa Frey (141). After 26 international matches for Switzerland, Mia Emmenegger already has 134 goals on her tally, an average of more than five goals per match.

“In almost all teams I have always been the youngest one, I always played with older players even in the youth teams,” says Emmenegger. “But now we have younger players in our national team. I am not the youngest anymore.”

Handball is a family business at the Emmeneggers'. Mia’s mother Caroline is a former international, with 86 caps for Switzerland. She also played for Spono Eagles, becoming Swiss champion three times - in 2000, 2001 and 2006. Later, she became the club's assistant coach and now she is coaching the U18 team. All three daughters – Ana, Mia and Nora – play for Spono Eagles. Ana and Mia are in the first team while Nora, the youngest sibling, is in the second team.

Mia’s talent was discovered early on. After being part of a regional selection, she made her first steps in the Swiss youth team at the age of 14. At the U17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro, Emmenegger’s star was rising on the international stage. As the fourth-highest scorer with 50 goals, she was awarded best right wing as part of the All-star Team.

Only two months later, Mia Emmenegger, still 16 years old, made her debut in the women’s national team – and against four-times world champions and former Olympic champions Russia, no less.

“I was really pale and nervous before the match, when I was told that I was in the starting seven,” she says.

Two months later, the EHF Respect Your Talent course in Vienna was another boost for Emmenegger’s career. “It was great to be with all those talents from all over Europe and getting coached by stars such as Andrea Lekic, Anja Althaus, Jelena Grubisic and Ana Gros,” she explains.