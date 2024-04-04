'Here to Win' docu captures spirit and drama of Men’s EHF EURO 2024

The 45-minute film captures the spirit and the drama of the biggest EHF EURO event in history.

The thrilling story of the tournament is told through the experiences of two main protagonists of the teams that contested the pulsating final on 28 January in Cologne: French all-time great Nikola Karabatic, who played his last EHF EURO before retiring, and Danish star Mathias Gidsel.

“I don’t know if it’s real, I am standing here like on a cloud,” Karabatic says after France have won the final against Denmark 33:31 in overtime. “Everything went like a dream.”

Karabatic’s dream ended Denmark’s ambitions to win the title fo the first time in more than a decade.

“We sacrifice everything to be here. Being out there and losing the EHF EURO final was tough,” Gidsel says, before adding a positive note: “Tomorrow is another day and the Olympics are around the corner.”

The documentary also includes a range of experts sharing their opinions, and provides behind-the-scenes insights thanks to exclusive access to the Karabatic family.

Among the many highlights of the documentary is also the opening day in Düsseldorf, where a crowd of 53,586 spectators made for a world-record attendance at a handball match, and the heart-warming buzz created by Faroe Islands and their many fans during the team’s first-ever EHF EURO appearance.

The captivating film is a joined production of EHF and Infront.