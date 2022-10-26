Vlah and Celje ready for Match of the Week

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško made their return to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the 2022/23 season after a one-year absence. Former player Alem Toksic took over at the helm as coach at the start of the 2021/22 season with two clear goals: developing the young team and reclaiming the title of Slovenian champions.

The Slovenian side achieved the latter goal and secured their 27th season in Europe's top tier – and they have the youngest squad in 2022/23. Aleks Vlah, the competition's current top scorer, is one of the brightest stars in the team. The centre back started his career in Koper and played for Croatian champions HC PPD Zagreb before joining Celje in February 2021.

Vlah gained his first Champions League experience playing for PPD Zagreb, where he spent two and a half years. This is his first top-tier season with Celje, his third in total, and he is finally showing what he is capable of.

"Everything fell into place in Celje. I hope I will continue to play like this and that the whole team will show what we are capable of in Europe," said Aleks Vlah.