An outstanding Barça series and a new goal record

0 teams won all matches and 0 teams lost all matches

1 team remained unbeaten in the group phase: defending champions Barça

1 club was among the four teams which qualified straight for the quarter-finals for the first time: SC Magdeburg. Industria Kielce and Barça skipped the play-offs last season, Paris-Saint Germain have done so several times before

1 group match was attended by more than 10,000 fans: 10,322 spectators watched Nantes lose 33:37 to Barça at home, while 9,421 fans saw Kiel draw 30:30 with Barça

2 play-off duels will be played with clubs from the same nation: GOG vs Aalborg Håndbold is a re-match of the Danish league finals 2022, won by GOG; and OTP Bank-Pick Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém HC replays the Hungarian League final 2022, which Szeged won. There will be no national derbies in the quarter-finals

2 players are still in the race for their fifth Champions League title: Aitor Ariño and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, both Barca

4 former or current EHF Champions League champions representing 16 trophies are still part of the knock-out stage: Barcelona (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg and Kielce (one each)

4 former EHF Champions League top scorers are still part of the competition: Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce, 2018/19), Mikkel Hansen (Paris, 2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg), Nikola Karabatic (Kiel, 2006/07, now PSG) and Aleix Gómez (Barça, 2021/22). Filip Jicha (2008/09 and 2009/10) is Kiel’s coach, Momir Ilic (2013/14, 2014/15) is Veszprém’s coach

4 coaches of the 12 teams still in competition have won the EHF Champions League as coaches: Carlos Ortega (Barça, with Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce, with Ciudad Real and Kielce), Filip Jicha (Kiel, with Kiel), Xavi Pascual (C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti, with Barça), and Raul Gonzalez (PSG, with Vardar).

4 coaches of the 12 teams still in the competition have won the EHF Champions League as players: Momir Ilic (Veszprém) and Filip Jicha (Kiel) won the trophy together in 2010 and 2012 with Kiel, Carlos Ortega (Barça) won the trophy six times with Barça, and Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg) won with Magdeburg

4 former or current IHF World Handball Players of the Year are playing this season: Nikola Karabatic (PSG, 2007, 2014, 2016), Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg, 2011, 2015, 2018), Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel, 2013) and Niklas Landin (Kiel, 2019, 2021). Two coaches were previously IHF Players of the Year: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Filip Jicha (Kiel)

4 participants of the EHF FINAL4 2022 are still part of the competition: Barça, Kielce, Kiel and Veszprém

4 times only in 13 years have the defending champions made it to Cologne: Barça in 2012 and 2022, Kiel in 2013 and Vardar in 2018. Last season, Barça became the first team to defend their trophy in Cologne

4 people won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Talant Dujshebaev, Roberto Parrondo, Filip Jicha and Carlos Ortega. Dujshebaev won the competition in 1994 playing for Santander, and in 2006, 2008 and 2009 as Ciudad Real coach, before steering Kielce to their first trophy in 2016. Parrondo was a player for Ciudad Real squad in 2008 and 2010, then led Vardar to the trophy in 2019. Filip Jicha won the trophy as a player in 2010 and 2012 and as a coach in 2020, all with Kiel. Jicha is the only one to win as player and as a coach at Cologne. Finally, six-time winner Ortega steered his former club Barça to the 2022 trophy as their coach