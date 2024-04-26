Legends Lekic and Mørk clash for EHF FINAL4 place

On the opposite side, Andrea Lekic will try to lead her teammates in what could be an incredible achievement. After opening the season with three defeats, one draw and a change of coach, not many people saw FTC as a serious contender.

But things have changed. FTC mounted a comeback against Brest Bretagne Handball in the play-offs and 2013 Champions League winner Lekic, who joined the "1,000 club" and became the third player ever to score more than 1,020 goals in the top-tier competition, is full of positive feelings.

“If last season was the rollercoaster, this one is rollercoaster squared. What we were able to do after a bad start this season is something incredible. That is our biggest strength - we never give up. FTC built a recognisable character in Europe and our role is to keep it. It lifted us so many times this season and we hope it will continue doing so,” says Lekic.

In a very busy schedule between the domestic championship, cup and European top-tier, the next stop for Esbjerg is MOTW in Hungary against the team they beat twice in group B. In those 27:23 and 33:28 wins, Mørk scored 16 goals but still holds huge respect for the opponent and their court.

“I expect a super tough game with a lot of emotions. There will be two teams that will do whatever it takes to reach the FINAL4. We have a lot of respect for FTC of course and we know they have been playing better and better. They are a dangerous team when they play at their top level.”

Winning in Hungary would give a good grounding for Esbjerg before welcoming their opponents at home. Yet, having home court advantage in the return fixture is not on Mørk's mind.

“Last year we qualified away against CSM Bucuresti after we got a good result at home. Now it’s the other way around and hopefully, we can make a good result in Budapest. But our only focus is right now on the first match,” says Esjberg's top scorer, with 81 goals on her tally and 64 assists.