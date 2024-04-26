20240316SMIC9247

Legends Lekic and Mørk clash for EHF FINAL4 place

26 April 2024, 10:00

Both Team Esbjerg and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have the aim to be part of another EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, but this time around only one of them will make it to the MVM Dome. Last year's semi-final opponents will clash in the quarter-finals, with the first match on Saturday chosen to be the Match of the Week for a reason. It will also be the first-ever EHF Champions League Women MOTW with English commentary by Nina Bargel-Neuhaus.

Esbjerg had an outstanding performance in the group phase, winning 11 matches and suffering only three defeats, thus qualifying directly to the quarter-finals. FTC on the other hand had a turbulent season and caught the last train out of the groups, before negotiating the play-offs to be among the top eight teams.

While on paper it would seem it is going to be an easy task for Esbjerg, in reality, FTC have stepped up in recent months and are ready to give their all on the court. After all, knockout matches have a special feeling to them and both clubs' top stars, Nora Mørk and Andrea Lekic, know that.

Mørk is still dreaming of a seventh title after winning the trophy once with Larvik in 2010/2011, followed by three titles with Györi Audi ETO KC in 2016/17, 2017/18 and finally in 2018/19 and 2020/21 with Vipers Kristiansand. Last season, she was also making determined strides on that path, only for FTC to get in the way, as the Hungarian side won a thrilling semi-final clash. Yet, she never lost that determination.

“Every season is different but as we get closer to the end of the season the motivation builds up. I have been lucky and good enough to play for some of the best teams in the world. And my motivation is always to win every competition I participate in,” says Mørk.

On the opposite side, Andrea Lekic will try to lead her teammates in what could be an incredible achievement. After opening the season with three defeats, one draw and a change of coach, not many people saw FTC as a serious contender.

But things have changed. FTC mounted a comeback against Brest Bretagne Handball in the play-offs and 2013 Champions League winner Lekic, who joined the "1,000 club" and became the third player ever to score more than 1,020 goals in the top-tier competition, is full of positive feelings.

“If last season was the rollercoaster, this one is rollercoaster squared. What we were able to do after a bad start this season is something incredible. That is our biggest strength - we never give up. FTC built a recognisable character in Europe and our role is to keep it. It lifted us so many times this season and we hope it will continue doing so,” says Lekic.

In a very busy schedule between the domestic championship, cup and European top-tier, the next stop for Esbjerg is MOTW in Hungary against the team they beat twice in group B. In those 27:23 and 33:28 wins, Mørk scored 16 goals but still holds huge respect for the opponent and their court.

“I expect a super tough game with a lot of emotions. There will be two teams that will do whatever it takes to reach the FINAL4. We have a lot of respect for FTC of course and we know they have been playing better and better. They are a dangerous team when they play at their top level.”

Winning in Hungary would give a good grounding for Esbjerg before welcoming their opponents at home. Yet, having home court advantage in the return fixture is not on Mørk's mind.

“Last year we qualified away against CSM Bucuresti after we got a good result at home. Now it’s the other way around and hopefully, we can make a good result in Budapest. But our only focus is right now on the first match,” says Esjberg's top scorer, with 81 goals on her tally and 64 assists.

How does Lekic feel about the game that could be 'third time is a charm' for FTC?

“Honestly, I hope the group matches were not our true look. In a way, in both of those games, we were not complete and on our game. We started playing better in this part of the season and I think our play now is more 'fluttery'.”

“Yet, I have to say, Esbjerg are the favourites, they had an incredible season and have a top team. We have to keep up the pace, we should not allow them to build on our mistakes. They have a great fast break and a great system with Mørk as the creator of the attack and the most gifted player in terms of her knowledge of handball and assisting the team. The key will be stopping her”, says Lekic.

Esbjerg are eager to become the first ever Danish team to secure three consecutive EHF FINAL4 berths and right back Mørk is confident in her teammates: “We have a strong mentality and spirit in our team. We manage to get the best qualities out of each player. Tactically we are always well prepared.”

And those tactics often come from Nora Mørk's idea of the attack, but Esbjerg will also have to have a close eye on Andrea Lekic who says, “I am waiting for another miracle. Who would have thought we would talk about the quarter-finals and possibly FINAL4 back in October?”

Photos © MICHELLER SZILVIA, nhcfoto.dk, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

