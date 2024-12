Anna Kristensen was chosen as MVP by a panel of EHF experts based on her performances during the Women's EHF EURO 2024. She was Denmark's fortress and a vital part of their success, saving 91 times at 40.27 per cent save efficiency before the final game.

In the final, where Denmark won silver, she made nine saves, after stopping five shots out of five attempts at the start of the match, leaving Norway goalless for eight minutes. Her overall total was 100 saves at 38 per cent save efficiency as she waves goodbye to Vienna with the silver medal around her neck.

“I have a mix of disappointment and feeling proud right now. Proud of the team and how we handled this tournament,” said Kristensen after the final.