The EHF EURO 2024 champions and MVP in numbers

EHF / Julian Rux
16 December 2024, 13:00

Data provides unique insights into the performances of players and teams. Data analyst and journalist Julian Rux has been sharing his findings on a regular basis during the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. At the end of the tournament, we are taking a look at European champions Norway and MVP Anna Kristensen.

For the tenth time, Norway won the EHF EURO after pulling clear of Denmark in the second half to win 31:23 in the end. According to the data, Norway completely dominated the tournament as well. They were clearly the best team in the tournament in both attack and defence.

The best way to determine the quality of a team in attach and defence is by adjusting the goals scored and conceded to 50 possessions. This is significantly more meaningful than just the raw number of goals scored and conceded, because it makes the teams actually comparable, since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by effectivity, but also by the number of possessions (accounting for whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slowly).

However, in tournaments not everyone plays against the same opponents and the differences in opponents' quality can sometimes be huge. For example, teams that go far face much tougher opponents. But to even out these problems the numbers can also be adjusted for opponent strength.

The adjustment is done by calculating how many goals conceded per 50 possessions would be expected for each game and team by the number of goals the opponents scored and conceded per 50 possessions in their other games. So-called “garbage time”, when the game is already decided by the final few minutes, is also filtered out. The differences to the actual goals scored and conceded can then be added to the goals scored or conceded per 50 possessions to have an adjusted rating.

In terms of offence, Denmark was ahead of the Norwegians before the semi-final. However, Henny Reistad and her teammates showed that they are on a higher level with their performance in the final. Their opponent's adjusted offensive efficiency is 29.5 goals per 50 possessions, almost exactly one goal better than second placed Denmark. When it was most important, they went one better.

A class above the rest

Denmark even forced the third worst offensive performance of the competition from Thorir Hergeirsson's team, with 27.2 goals per 50 possessions in the final, as Norway conceded their second most turnovers in the tournament (10.5 per 50 possessions) and allowed no second chances.

But none of that was nearly good enough against the superior defending champions who, in turn, made Denmark succumb to their worst offensive performance of the tournament, with 19.8 goals per 50 possessions, their most turnovers (13.8 per 50 possessions) and their worst shooting efficiency (52.3 per cent). Their second worst performance in all these categories was against Norway in their main round match-up.

Over the entire tournament, Norway had fewer turnovers than anyone else (8.6 per 50 possessions), had by far the best shooting percentage (68.4) and field goal percentage (67.5) and was also among the top teams in all other important statistics.

Defensively, in the end Norway ranked first as well with opponent-adjusted 20.3 goals conceded per 50 possessions. Their net rating between this and their opponent-adjusted goals scored per 50 possessions is +11.0, while Denmark ranks second with +6.6. The difference between Norway and Denmark of 4.4 is bigger than the difference from Denmark to the Netherlands, who were ranked seventh.

In contrast to the attack, however, Norway does not lead all rankings in the general defensive statistics. Instead, they are mostly second, for instance in the opponent's shooting percentage (53.4) and field goal percentage (51.3), the number of turnovers (13.8 per 50 possessions) and second chances allowed (after 10.0 per cent of their opponent’s missed shots).

Interestingly, in terms of shooting percentage and turnovers, Czechia and Spain were ahead of them – two teams that were eliminated in the preliminary round and apparently had one clear strength. Germany, a main round team, was slightly better in not allowing rebounds.

In terms of overall save percentage, however, Norway was in first place with 37.9 per cent. The same applies to the net save percentage (only saves that lead to possession are taken into account), which correlates more closely with success, at 35.1 per cent.

A deserving MVP

However, the Most Valuable Player of EHF EURO 2024 was not a Norwegian, but Denmark’s Anna Kristensen. While Norway had the best goalkeeping team, Kristensen was the best individual goalkeeper and was one of the main reasons for Denmark reaching the final. 

Nevertheless, despite a strong start with five saves from five shots on her goal, she was unable to prevent defeat in the final. Like her entire team, she did not have her best day in the second half and was only able to save one of 16 shots on goal. In the end, she had a save percentage of 24.3, her second lowest of the tournament.

Of all the goalkeepers who faced at least 110 attempts on their goal, she also has the best save percentage with 38.6. Excluding seven-metre shots, only Zsófi Szemerey is slightly better with 40.3 per cent compared to her 39.2 per cent.

Kristensen was particularly outstanding in first-wave counterattacks, saving 43.8 per cent there, which was clearly the best of the tournament among all those who faced at least 15. Second-placed Maja Vojnovic had just over half as many.

On distance throws from more than 8.5 metres (among goalkeepers that faced at least 20 throws for which Kinexon recorded the exact throwing position) she saved 64.7 per cent. Only Katharina Filter with 71.4 per cent was better. In all other throwing positions, she was at least average, often even better.

Overall, she may not have won her award quite as dominantly as Norway won the title, but she still certainly deserved it.

More from data analyst Julian Rux can be found at Handballytics.de. There you can read his latest articles, in which he analyses all kinds of handball topics from new, data-based perspectives. You can also find him on Instagram, Bluesky, Threads and WhatsApp Channels.

Photos © Eva Manhart / kolektiff images, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff images

