Anna Kristensen's saves help Esbjerg prolong FTC's winless streak

SG BBM Bietigheim remain flawless after a convincing win against IK Sävehof and joined the exclusive winners club with Györi Audi ETO KC and Ikast Handbold. Kristina Jörgensen helped Metz claim their third victory this season over CS Rapid Bucuresti.

In an EHF FINAL4 2022 semi-final replay, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria failed to surprise Team Esbjerg with their new head coach and were left empty-handed. The Danish side celebrated their fourth-ever win against the Hungarian opponent after an outstanding performance by Anna Kristensen between the posts.