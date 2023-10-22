Afturelding eliminates last year's runners-up, Nærbø IL in round 2 shocker
Last season's runners-up, Nærbø IL are out of Europe's third-tier club competition after Afturelding successfully mounted a comeback on home court to nullify the five-goal lead earned by the Norwegian club in the first leg. Þorsteinn Leó Gunnarsson was the hero for the Icelanders as the left back scored 11 goals including the final one of the match, to secure the hosts a place in round 3 on overall score (51:50).
HC Fivers WAT Margareten and HCB Karviná played an extremely dramatic match with the winner of the tie being decided only after a penalty shoot-out in Austria. The hosts were on a mission to make amends in front of thier fans for the six-goal defeat in the first leg and they fought until the final whistle. However, the visitors from the Czech Republic held their nerves and were perfect from the penalty line compared to the hosts' two out of four penalties. HCB Karviná celebrated a win (64:62) and progress to round 3.
- Olympiacos SFP, CS Minaur Baia Mare, SSV Brixen Handball, FTC-Green Collect, RK Leotar, MRK Sesvete, Besiktas Safi Cimento, Tatran Presov, MRK Krka, HC Motor, BSV Bern and Runar Sandefjord have secured places in round 3 after dominantly winning both of their legs against their respective opponents
- HC Vise BM and Förthof UHK Krems took full advantage of the home court as both the Belgian and the Austrian club defeated Beykoz BLD SK and GRK Tikvesh, respectively, to progress to round 3 after losing the away legs last week
- HC Dinamo Pančevo defied the odds and won the return leg (41:36) as well as the aggregate score (71:69) in the Netherlands against HV KRAS/Volendam to mount a comeback from their three-goal defeat in Serbia last week. Left back, Stefan Ilić scored 11 goals for the visitors
- A.C. PAOK and Linz played a totally unpredictable return leg in Thessaloniki, but the Austrian club is going through after earning a draw (25:25) in Greece and and overall aggregate advantage (52:51). Similarily, RK Vogosca scored one goal more than K.H. Trepça-M in their tie (58:57)
- SKKP Handball Brno were chasing a one-goal deficit because Sidea Group Junior Fasano had won the first leg with a last minute winner, but the Czech side confidently made a comeback and won the return leg (28:20) on home court with Martin Kocich scoring five goals for the hosts
- RK Sloboda Tuzla, BK-46 and CSA Steaua București are through to the next round after their Israeli club oppenents withdrew from the competition
The Icelanders immune on the hot trip to Serbia
RK Partizan earned a hard-fought draw (34:34) in the first leg versus FH Hafnarfjordur in Iceland last week, so the hosts were hopeful that they would be able to finish the job on their home court. The visitors, however, spoiled the party. The Serbian club held a lead until the 23rd minute, but FH Hafnarfjordur, led by an excellent performance from their goalkeeper, Daníel Freyr Andrésson (15 saves and 39.47% save efficiency) turned the lead around for an eventual seven-goal win (30:23). Uroš Kojadinović was the hosts' best player once again with eight goals, but it was the Icelanders who celebrated the win even without Aron Pálmarsson, who missed the return leg.