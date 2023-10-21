19:33 | FULL-TIME

What a roller-coaster in Slovenia! The two sides are back on the same level (24:24), with only one minute to go!

19:28 | FULL-TIME

Three minutes left and the tension is higher than ever. Vipers lead by two goals (23:21), as Krim's chances for a win seem to decrease.

Vipers make a comeback and the scoreboard shows 20:20. But wait! The Norwegians take the lead after Anna Vyakhireva scores once again! It's 21:20 now for the guests.



It's 20:19 for Krim and Vipers had the chance to make the score even, but another incredible save from Barbara Arenhart keeps the hosts ahead!

The clock is ticking in Györ's favour in Hungary, while Odense find themselves five goals behind (29:24). Only ten minutes until the end of this match, and Ukrik Kirkely calls for a timeout.

13 minutes into the second half of the MOTW and the hosts keep a steady advantage. Anna Vyakhireva leads Viper's attack with five goals, as the Norwegian side has managed to narrow the gap to two (19:17).

It seems to be a good day for the hosts. Both Krim and Györ are ahead of their opponents by three goals. The visitors need to act now and pick up the pace in order to overcome the goal difference.

The second half is underway!

Wondering why Vipers struggled in attack in the first 30 minutes? Barbara Arenhart is a wall in Krim's defence with a 47.06 per cent save efficiency. Just look at these reflexes!



18:41 | HALF-TIME

Not the first half Vipers were hoping for, as they go into the break with a six-goal deficit. The Norwegians must pick up the pace in the second part of the match if they want to keep their hopes for a win alive and avoid a third loss this season.

18:37 | HALF-TIME

Less than 10 minutes away from the half-time buzzer and Viper's performance hasn't been ideal. They have only scored six goals so far, while the hosts managed to distance themselves and double the goals (12:6).

You can count on Estelle Nze Minko to deliver a magnificent goal!

Ooh la la! Estelle Nze Minko is feeling 𝗕 𝗢 𝗨 𝗡 𝗖 𝗬 against Odense! 💥#CLW #ehfcl #DareToRise @audietokc_gyor pic.twitter.com/VblPyvoRHs — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 21, 2023



The Norwegian guests haven't been able to get into the rhythm and the head coach calls for a timeout. Krim have distanced themselves to five goals, after a few mistakes from their opponents (9:4). In Hungary, Odense stay close to Györ (10:8).

The scoreboard has been stuck to 4:3 for a few minutes, but Tamara Mavsar scores to widen Krim's gap to two goals (5:3). Meanwhile, Györ also lead by one goal (8:7).

Vipers had difficulties scoring in the first minutes, managing to net for the first time in minute 5. Both teams are struggling to get past each other's defences, as goalkeepers Barbara Arenhart and Katrine Lunde have already showed off their skills. The score is currently 4:3 in favour of the hosts.

Krim and Vipers both fail their first attempts at scoring, but the hosts manage to open the score in minute 2 through Nina Zulic.

Apart from the MOTW, it will also be an interesting game in Hungary, as coach Ulrik Kirkely meets his former team Odense. Györ have grabbed the maximum number of points so far, but they don’t want to underestimate their Danish rivals this weekend. Five minutes to go!

Ulrik Kirkely, Head coach, Győri Audi ETO KC: "We know exactly that we have a tough match ahead of us. Odense have had a great start to the season. They play a high-speed game, they believe in themselves. We have to be very careful against them, because they have a team of players with good individual skills. It will be a tough match, but I think we will be well prepared."

Round 5 has already spoiled us with some amazing action. Here are a few photos from the first matches as proof. We're less than 20 minutes away from the MOTW!