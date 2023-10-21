LIVE BLOG: Nail-biting end in MOTW; Gyor win in front of home fans
EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 returns for round 5 this weekend, after a two-week international break. Five matches are scheduled on Saturday, including the Match of the Week between Krim Mercator Ljubljana and last year’s champions Vipers Kristiansand, at 18:00 CEST. The other three matches will be played on Sunday.
- round 5 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
- Krim Mercator Ljubljana and Vipers Kristiansand take one point each after ending the MOTW in a draw (24:24)
- Ikast remain unbeaten after a 41:29 victory at home
- although Cristina Neagu reached the 1,050-goal milestone, CSM take their third consecutive loss against Brest Bretagne (30:28)
- celebrations for DVSC as well, after a 27:22 win against Buducnost
- Györ defeat Odense (32:29) in Hungary
- the remaining three matches are scheduled for Sunday
- all games are live on EHF TV (geo-restrictions may apply); group standings are available here
- Iulia Burnei reporting on Saturday; all photos courtesy of the home teams
SATURDAY, 21 OCTOBER
20:27
The first day of round 5 is done! We have three more matches on Sunday: Sävehof are still looking for their first points, starting 14:00 CEST, while Esbjerg and Metz will host FTC and Rapid, respectively, at 16:00 CEST. Our live blog will be up and running as usual, so make sure to come back and see all the updates!
Have a great night!
20:25
A lot of lessons to learn from Saturday's round 5 matches. Adrian Costeiu made a recap of all the important moments, which can be read in our day review.
20:19
Nina Zulic shared her thoughts on Krim's performance tonight.
20:08
Ulrik Kirkely faced his former team tonight and made sure to take advantage of all his team's assets in order to grab a win for Győr.
We expected a tough game, and we got it. Odense play fast-paced handball, both in defence and attack. We’ve managed to control the game, it was important. Odense's goalkeepers put us in difficult situations several times, but I'm happy that we got this three-goal win.
19:52
It's been an emotional evening in the EHF Champions League Women for both teams and fans alike. Check out our favourite snapshots from the last games of the day!
19:41
Jovanka Radicevic wins the Player of the Match award, after she scored six times for Krim today and proved to be a key player. Well done!
19:33 | FULL-TIME
KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA – VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 24:24 (15:9)
19:29
What a roller-coaster in Slovenia! The two sides are back on the same level (24:24), with only one minute to go!
19:28 | FULL-TIME
GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC – ODENSE HÅNDBOLD 32:29 (16:12)
19:27
Three minutes left and the tension is higher than ever. Vipers lead by two goals (23:21), as Krim's chances for a win seem to decrease.
19:19
Vipers make a comeback and the scoreboard shows 20:20. But wait! The Norwegians take the lead after Anna Vyakhireva scores once again! It's 21:20 now for the guests.
19:16
It's 20:19 for Krim and Vipers had the chance to make the score even, but another incredible save from Barbara Arenhart keeps the hosts ahead!
19:14
The clock is ticking in Györ's favour in Hungary, while Odense find themselves five goals behind (29:24). Only ten minutes until the end of this match, and Ukrik Kirkely calls for a timeout.
19:11
13 minutes into the second half of the MOTW and the hosts keep a steady advantage. Anna Vyakhireva leads Viper's attack with five goals, as the Norwegian side has managed to narrow the gap to two (19:17).
19:00
It seems to be a good day for the hosts. Both Krim and Györ are ahead of their opponents by three goals. The visitors need to act now and pick up the pace in order to overcome the goal difference.
18:54
The second half is underway!
18:46
Wondering why Vipers struggled in attack in the first 30 minutes? Barbara Arenhart is a wall in Krim's defence with a 47.06 per cent save efficiency. Just look at these reflexes!
18:41 | HALF-TIME
KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA – VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 15:9
Not the first half Vipers were hoping for, as they go into the break with a six-goal deficit. The Norwegians must pick up the pace in the second part of the match if they want to keep their hopes for a win alive and avoid a third loss this season.
18:37 | HALF-TIME
GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC – ODENSE HÅNDBOLD 16:12
18:31
Less than 10 minutes away from the half-time buzzer and Viper's performance hasn't been ideal. They have only scored six goals so far, while the hosts managed to distance themselves and double the goals (12:6).
18:27
You can count on Estelle Nze Minko to deliver a magnificent goal!
18:25
The Norwegian guests haven't been able to get into the rhythm and the head coach calls for a timeout. Krim have distanced themselves to five goals, after a few mistakes from their opponents (9:4). In Hungary, Odense stay close to Györ (10:8).
18:17
The scoreboard has been stuck to 4:3 for a few minutes, but Tamara Mavsar scores to widen Krim's gap to two goals (5:3). Meanwhile, Györ also lead by one goal (8:7).
18:13
Vipers had difficulties scoring in the first minutes, managing to net for the first time in minute 5. Both teams are struggling to get past each other's defences, as goalkeepers Barbara Arenhart and Katrine Lunde have already showed off their skills. The score is currently 4:3 in favour of the hosts.
18:03
Krim and Vipers both fail their first attempts at scoring, but the hosts manage to open the score in minute 2 through Nina Zulic.
17:55
Apart from the MOTW, it will also be an interesting game in Hungary, as coach Ulrik Kirkely meets his former team Odense. Györ have grabbed the maximum number of points so far, but they don’t want to underestimate their Danish rivals this weekend. Five minutes to go!
Ulrik Kirkely, Head coach, Győri Audi ETO KC: "We know exactly that we have a tough match ahead of us. Odense have had a great start to the season. They play a high-speed game, they believe in themselves. We have to be very careful against them, because they have a team of players with good individual skills. It will be a tough match, but I think we will be well prepared."
17:44
Round 5 has already spoiled us with some amazing action. Here are a few photos from the first matches as proof. We're less than 20 minutes away from the MOTW!
17:36 | FULL-TIME
CSM BUCURESTI – BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 28:30 (16:17)
DVSC SCHAEFFLER – WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 27:22 (12:10)
IKAST HANDBOLD – MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 41:29 (21:15)
17:27
These last minutes are intense in Romania and both teams have a chance to end this one with a win.
Meanwhile, DVSC and Ikast are just a few minutes away from grabbing another victory.
17:23
Just Cristina Neagu working her magic. She manages to score from a penalty shot in minute 54 and gets the score to 26:26, but the French side nets quickly to retake the lead.
17:19
Julie Scaglione and Markéta Jerábková shine for Ikast today, with six goals each. The Danish team seem like they don't have reasons to worry, as the scoreboard shows a twelve-goal difference in their favour (35:23). DVSC have also increased the gap to four goals (23:19).
17:15
A series of errors from the French team helped CSM Bucuresti get closer in the second half, to only one goal difference, but they couldn't keep up the pace and Brest reestablished a three-goal gap (25:22). Adi Vasile calls for a much-needed timeout.
17:03
In Hungary, guests Buducnost can't find a way to overcome the two-goal deficit (16:14), as the hosts' Alexandra Töpfner has been unstoppable so far and netted eight times already. As far as the match in Denmark is concerned, Ikast seem to head towards an easy win today, currently leading 27:18.
16:59
Cristina Neagu returned to the court and scored two consecutive goals, but this wasn't enough to narrow the gap to Brest. She has officially reached the 1,050th goal milestone!
16:55
Coming back after the break and Brest Bretagne have increased their lead to four goals (20:16). CSM Bucuresti need to find a solution to get past the French defence and improve their attack. A difficult mission, as Neagu has been given a two-minute suspension.
16:47
As we're waiting for the second half to start, let's take a look at some stats. Catherine Gabriel has been a key player so far for DVSC, as she managed to have a 37.50 per cent save efficiency. Brest Bretagne also seem to rely on their goalkeeper Katharina Filter, who joined the match in the last minutes before the break and stands at 50 per cent efficiency, with four saves.
16:39 | HALF-TIME
CSM BUCURESTI – BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 16:17
DVSC SCHAEFFLER – WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 12:10
IKAST HANDBOLD – MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 21:15
16:35
With only two minutes left in the first half, both CSM and DVSC Schaeffler are fighting to go into the break with an advantage. Can they stay ahead?
16:28
Ikast have managed to stay ahead of their Polish opponents and have a comfortable five-goal lead at the moment (14:9). Hungarians DVSC have slowed down a bit in the last minutes, which made the visitors get closer (9:8).
16:23
The French team has struggled to stop CSM's attack for a few minutes, which gave the hosts the opportunity to lead by three goals at one point. But a few errors from the Romanians have narrowed the gap to only one goal difference (12:11).
16:18
Meanwhile, the atmosphere is on fire in Bucharest, as CSM are currently two goals ahead (10:8) in minute 15.
16:14
DVSC Schaeffler manage to overcome their slow start to the game and establish a three-goal gap to Buducnost (6:3). It's timeout for the Montenegrins!
16:08
Six minutes in and both teams in Romania are displaying strong performances in attack. It's 5:5 at the moment.
Ikast and Buducnost currently have a slight advantage in their respective matches, but they are trying to widen the one-goal gap.
16:00
Only a few seconds away from the first whistle!
15:56
Full focus as the games are about to start! It's an important day for Cristina Neagu – the Romanian left back can reach an impressive milestone in her career: 1,050 goals scored in the EHF Champions League. Her third goal today would be the lucky one!
15:46
As we're waiting for the first matches of the day to start, let’s take a look at what the host teams had to say.
Adi Vasile, Head coach, CSM Bucuresti: "I think it’s to our advantage that we play at home, as it gives us extra time to prepare! Brest is an unpredictable team and I think we should not expect an easy game against them! Our advantage consists in our good defence combined with good goalkeeping and if we manage to continue like this, I think every team will have a problem playing against us!"
Konszuéla Hámori, Right back, DVSC Schaeffler: ”Buducnost is one of our big rivals in the fight for promotion, next to IK Sävehof. If we can also defeat the Montenegrin champions, we can take a big step on the way to the play-offs. And this is our goal!”
Sarah Iversen, Line player, Ikast Handbold: “IBF Arena has already delivered some really exciting games this season and I am looking forward to another exciting match with our home spectators.”
15:33
Krim have displayed a strong performance so far in the EHF Champions League Women, winning three out of the four matches played. This great start to the season is partly due to the new additions to the team, including Tatjana Brnovic. The 24-year-old Montenegrin has shared some thoughts with us ahead of this round’s MOTW.
15:21
Round 5 promises to be an intense one, as Ikast and Györ want to keep their undefeated streaks, Zaglebie fight to grab their first points in the competition, while Krim are looking to get back into winning form. EHF journalists Danijela Vekić and Adrian Costeiu have some interesting insights on today’s games, which you can read in our round preview.
15:10
After a break for the international competitions, EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is back for another weekend of thrilling action! The fifth round starts strongly with five matches to be played on the first day. Check out the schedule below!