Another clash of the titans in Paris

In group A, current leaders Montpellier aim to extend their winning series against Zagreb in round 9 of the EHF Champions League Men group phase. Two hunters, Aalborg and Szeged, duel in Denmark while the home sides Elverum (against Brest) and Kiel (against Vardar) are clear favourites.

Currently on a seven-game winning streak, Kielce visit Paris for Match of the Week on Thursday, a clash that will be another opportunity for the Polish side to assess their superiority in group B.