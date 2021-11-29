Tollbring: “Once I get a chance, I will take it”

From sitting on the bench at Rhein-Neckar Löwen to being the big star at GOG: Jerry Tollbring has experienced a remarkable turnaround in fortunes this year.

The Swedish international moved from Germany to Denmark in the summer and the left wing has become one of the hottest players of the EHF European League 2021/22, scoring 49 times for GOG in qualification and group phase so far.

A modest and shy person, Tollbring does not like to talk about himself – but in the last couple of weeks, he has to.

His scoring rate in the EHF European League has been stunning: six goals in round 1 against Chekhovskie medvedi, seven in round 2 against Cocks, nine in round 3 against HBC Nantes, and 11 in round 4 against SL Benfica last week.

“My coach has a lot of faith in me and the handball we play suits me well. We play fast and run a lot. And we have a very good team,” Tollbring said.

“Now I trust myself again so when I get an opportunity, I take it. Just like I did when I played at IFK Kristianstad. I believe in myself, and it has worked out well so far. I hope it continues.”