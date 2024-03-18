Merchandising insight in next EHF Webinar

The webinar will run for one hour and all participants will have the opportunity to put questions to Barthos, the CEO and owner of Sporteex Marketing Kft - a full scale merchandise company specialised for sporting events.

During the webinar, moderated by the EHF, Zoltan will be providing his insight and expertise on the following topics and much more;

merchandise as a revenue stream merchandise as part of the Fan Experience merchandise as part of brand awareness experience from the Men's EHF Euro 2024 in Germany mascots: are they good or bad for merchandise?



Barthos had a sport travel company for 20 years, working together with the biggest events around the world, before starting his merchandise operation in 2017 for the FINA World Swimming Championship in Budapest, creating the biggest merchandise revenue ever at an event in Hungary.

Sporteex Marketing Kft deals with the creation and design of products, the packaging and marketing materials; e-commerce management and fulfilment; retail management at live events and how sites are managed, plus the running of events around Europe.

The company built a production facility and do their own screen print, foil print, DTG, embroidery and sewing in house, doing the merchandise design and productions for many high profile events in handball, eSPORT (Riot Games), Athletics, football and swimming.

They have provided onsite retail operations for the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs, EHF Final 4s, World Athletics Championship, FINA World Championship, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League finals, UEFA Euro 2020, FIBA Eurobasket and many more. The company proudly holds many records for sales numbers at such top events.

To learn about the sports merchandising industry at the highest level and ask your questions to the expert, please sign up for free to attend "How to be successful with merchandising" on Monday 25 March, 17:00 CET.

The EHF Webinar series runs regular expert-guided sessions, which are all free to attend, covering a wide range of subjects. Check out our dedicated EHF Webinars page to keep up-to-date with future webinars.