Teams react to EHF Finals Women draw
The draw for the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Women 2024 was made earlier today in the host city of Graz, Austria, and threw together two clashes which set pulses racing.
There will be an all Romanian meeting between CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila, while Neptunes Nantes of France will take on Norway's Storhamar Handball Elite.
”All teams have a good chance to reach the final and we will do all we can to try to go the whole way. Bistrita is a strong and good team so we have to play our best handball in all 60 minutes to have the opportunities to make the win, we are here because we did a great job and hope we can finish this fairy tale in the strongest way
Storhamar is a very good team. They played in the Champions League last season. They are currently 2nd in the Norwegian league. They're a very complete team in every position, with some fine individuals. It's going to be a great semi-final!