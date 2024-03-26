UH18340

Teams react to EHF Finals Women draw

26 March 2024, 15:00

The draw for the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Women 2024 was made earlier today in the host city of Graz, Austria, and threw together two clashes which set pulses racing.

There will be an all Romanian meeting between CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila, while Neptunes Nantes of France will take on Norway's Storhamar Handball Elite. 

Once players, coaches and representatives of the clubs had taken a moment to let the draw news sink in, they gave their thoughts on what will surely be two tremendous semi-finals on 11 May 2024 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz.

Naturally, the two participants from Romania know each other very well, but that only adds to the anticipation for Dunarea Braila's Mireya Gonzalez, "It's exciting to face Gloria Bistrita in the semi-final. As fellow Romanian competitors, we share a deep understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses. This familiarity adds an extra layer of intensity to the match," says the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, the right back knows her team has a job to do and believes in her side's ability to get past Gloria, "We're confident in our abilities and determined to seize this opportunity. Our fans can expect a fiercely contested game, we are ready to leave everything on the court for securing our spot in the final. We're not just here to make up the numbers; we're here to make our mark."

Gonzalez's head coach, Jan Leslie, has great respect for the task that lies ahead for his side:

”All teams have a good chance to reach the final and we will do all we can to try to go the whole way. Bistrita is a strong and good team so we have to play our best handball in all 60 minutes to have the opportunities to make the win, we are here because we did a great job and hope we can finish this fairy tale in the strongest way
Jan Leslie
Head coach, Dunarea Braila

His opposite number, Gloria Bistrita head coach Florentin Pera, knows this has already been a successful season for his side, but it has the potential to be even better, "Gloria Bistrita is facing a historic season. We are the only unbeaten team in the competition and we need two more steps in Graz. Dunărea Brăila is a traditional opponent in the domestic championship, we know each other very well. There will be big ambitions, but we want to go all the way. Bistrita has shown a lot of fighting power, determination and courage this season. On 11 and 12 May, together with our supporters, we will go to Graz to fight for the trophy, there is no other option."

Reacting to the other semi-final, Romuald Notari, technical manager of the Neptunes Nantes, remarked on the quality of this season's EHF Finals, "The 4 teams are very homogeneous and of a very good level. It promises to be a great finals."

Therefore, Notari had only positives to say about the French sides' first opponents in Graz:

Storhamar is a very good team. They played in the Champions League last season. They are currently 2nd in the Norwegian league. They're a very complete team in every position, with some fine individuals. It's going to be a great semi-final!
Romuald Notari
Technical manager, Neptunes Nantes

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

