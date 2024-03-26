Teams react to EHF Finals Women draw

Once players, coaches and representatives of the clubs had taken a moment to let the draw news sink in, they gave their thoughts on what will surely be two tremendous semi-finals on 11 May 2024 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz.

Naturally, the two participants from Romania know each other very well, but that only adds to the anticipation for Dunarea Braila's Mireya Gonzalez, "It's exciting to face Gloria Bistrita in the semi-final. As fellow Romanian competitors, we share a deep understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses. This familiarity adds an extra layer of intensity to the match," says the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, the right back knows her team has a job to do and believes in her side's ability to get past Gloria, "We're confident in our abilities and determined to seize this opportunity. Our fans can expect a fiercely contested game, we are ready to leave everything on the court for securing our spot in the final. We're not just here to make up the numbers; we're here to make our mark."

Gonzalez's head coach, Jan Leslie, has great respect for the task that lies ahead for his side: