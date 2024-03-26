Andreas

This is me: Andreas Palicka

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
26 March 2024, 13:00

Things could have turned out differently for Andreas Palicka, but a change from an outfield player to a goalkeeper not only helped him become one of the greatest shot stoppers in Sweden’s history, but a true icon as well in handball. His story is about defeating perceptions, proving that hard work can make dreams come true and forging a path for himself in a tough and competitive world. Read the Paris Saint-Germain star’s story in his own words in the latest episode of our This is me series.

THIS IS ME: Andreas Palicka

 

Whenever they told me I could not do it, something triggered me inside. And I proved to myself that I could do everything I set my mind upon. I think it was embedded into me since I was a child, because I have always believed in myself though I have often heard that I am too small to be a goalkeeper. This is only one example, because there were plenty others after this one. So here I am, closer to the end of my career than its start, but still full of motivation and trying to improve myself time and time again.

I would say I am far from being a rebel, but I really like to prove that nothing is impossible. This is what fuels me at times. When I look back of what I achieved, I am really proud of my career so far. Because it has been superb.

I was born in Lund, a city with a big tradition in handball. My father is of Czech origin, my mother is Swedish. If you are into handball, you may have seen me saving some shots time to time but when I first started handball, I was playing on the court, as an outfield player. But at some point, I was needed between the posts. And this is how it all started. I know what is said about goalkeepers; if you are a goalkeeper, you must be a bit crazy. And I kind of understand why.

But I would like to put it this way:  I do not feel crazy. I do not think you need to be crazy to be a good goalkeeper. The most important thing is to be focused, to have passion and to love what you do.

I started handball in my local club, H43 Lund, the club where I was born. At the age of 16 (years old), I moved to Redbergslids IK, in Gothenburg, which was a huge change. I was away from home, but I learned a lot. How to take care of myself, how to become a better player and a person. It was a fast track in becoming a man. But I would not change it for anything, that was an experience which forged my spirit.

Of course, it is difficult to be alone and to be quite far from your family. But, it was my own decision and I have never felt regret about it, it has only made my mental strength even stronger. In just six years, THW Kiel, a true powerhouse of the sport, came knocking on my door. And being only 22 years old, I said yes.

How could I say no? How could I refuse such an offer, when I had the chance to be playing alongside some of my idols? Back then, at Kiel, there was a fantastic roster, with star players, like Nikola Karabatic or Stefan Lövgren. I was watching these players on TV and now I was playing alongside them, sharing a locker room, practising every day with them. I felt like I was living my dream.

Of course, it was something new for me. It was the first experience outside of Sweden as a player. It was a new big change, and a new adaptation period, and it forged my character into what I am now. Difficult? Yes. But I would not change it for anything, like I have probably told before, it is always these milestones in life, these difficult moments, which define one as a person. 

But from that little kid, who took a chance in leaving his home and trying to take life into his own hands, I think the journey has been amazing. First in Kiel, then in Aalborg, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, back where it all started, at Redbergslids, and now in Paris Saint-Germain Handball. I have had the blessing of winning many titles, for example two Champions League titles and one EHF EURO with Sweden – but also less great moments, when my team lost and we felt like we could have done more.

Nevertheless, my career has been nothing but amazing. I am 37 years old, on my way to 38, but I am still feeling strong, and I still love what I am doing. I still love handball, I still love the challenge, I still love stopping shots. I love being there and trying to win, alongside my teammates.

Another Champions League with PSG would be the pinnacle, of course, and we are challenging once again for the trophy, in a fantastic competition, with the best players in the world. At the age of 37 I am still learning, still competitive, still trying to become a better player. This is what handball is all about. Being the best you can and being a model for others.

This is exactly what I try to be for my children, Aston and Elsa. They are everything to me, the best thing that ever happened in my life because family is everything. They are usually coming everywhere to see me play and cheering for me. There are some viral clips with my son, saying that Niklas Landin is better and I am the second best goalkeeper in the world. He is my toughest critic. I love him for that.

They also are the fuel for my passion and I am still doing everything for them and for my family and my wife, Sandra. I know they are there at important matches and I know how much they support me and try to help me every time.

Will the name Palicka continue in handball? I honestly do not know. My kids love sport. They are doing quite everything, trying a bit of everything. I encourage them, but I will not say that handball is the best and this is the path they should continue. Instead, I want them to discover themselves, feel a bit of the sport and if they like it, well, they could start forging their own path.

It is about working hard and believing in your dream that you can make it. It is my motto, my belief, and I think it turned out pretty well for myself.

 

Andreas Palicka
March 2024

SP7 5863
