This is me: Andreas Palicka

This is exactly what I try to be for my children, Aston and Elsa. They are everything to me, the best thing that ever happened in my life because family is everything. They are usually coming everywhere to see me play and cheering for me. There are some viral clips with my son, saying that Niklas Landin is better and I am the second best goalkeeper in the world. He is my toughest critic. I love him for that.

They also are the fuel for my passion and I am still doing everything for them and for my family and my wife, Sandra. I know they are there at important matches and I know how much they support me and try to help me every time.

Will the name Palicka continue in handball? I honestly do not know. My kids love sport. They are doing quite everything, trying a bit of everything. I encourage them, but I will not say that handball is the best and this is the path they should continue. Instead, I want them to discover themselves, feel a bit of the sport and if they like it, well, they could start forging their own path.

It is about working hard and believing in your dream that you can make it. It is my motto, my belief, and I think it turned out pretty well for myself.

Andreas Palicka

March 2024