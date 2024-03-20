New engagement technique the focus of upcoming webinar

Pasztor, a PhD student in stroke rehabilitation and sport and exercise psychology and a lecturer in psychology and sport and exercise psychology, will explain how the new engagement technique can be applied by sport coaches in order to increase and achieve engaged participation by players; and if applicable, improve team behaviours.

The technique aims to be influential in including players who want to share their perspectives, but are reluctant to do so without directly questioning them. It can also be an effective way to check for players’ understanding, improve their learning, concentration and performance, since it offers them a good level of challenge and the opportunity to use "insight learning".

If applied correctly, it is believed coaches and mentors will have the chance to foster and create a psychologically safe culture and environment for players.

This fascinating topic is surely one not to be missed by coaches of players at all levels. As with all EHF Webinars, it will be possible for attendees to put questions to the experts.

