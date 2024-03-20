20240108

New engagement technique the focus of upcoming webinar

20 March 2024, 14:00

The EHF Webinar series continues on Wednesday 27 March 2024, where from 18:00 to 19:15 CET, we will be joined by EHF Expert Bettina Pasztor, a sport and exercise psychologist in training (SEPiT) to discuss a novel engagement technique within the context of sport.

The webinar, focusing on creating a psychologically safe team environment, is free to attend - click here to register.

Pasztor, a PhD student in stroke rehabilitation and sport and exercise psychology and a lecturer in psychology and sport and exercise psychology, will explain how the new engagement technique can be applied by sport coaches in order to increase and achieve engaged participation by players; and if applicable, improve team behaviours.

The technique aims to be influential in including players who want to share their perspectives, but are reluctant to do so without directly questioning them. It can also be an effective way to check for players’ understanding, improve their learning, concentration and performance, since it offers them a good level of challenge and the opportunity to use "insight learning".

If applied correctly, it is believed coaches and mentors will have the chance to foster and create a psychologically safe culture and environment for players.

This fascinating topic is surely one not to be missed by coaches of players at all levels. As with all EHF Webinars, it will be possible for attendees to put questions to the experts.

To attend the discussion at 18:00 CET on 27 March, free of charge, register here.

