Applications open for EHF Candidate Delegates course

The course will be held at the Courtyard Vienna Prater/Messe hotel in Vienna, Austria from the afternoon of Friday 21 April to the afternoon of Sunday 23 April.

With the course running in the spring, it will be used to prepare new delegates for the 2023/24 season.

Since the last course for EHF candidate delegates was held nearly four years ago, the duties and responsibilities of an EHF delegate have changed significantly, from just being an observer of referees to being more of an event manager.

The course will consist of an educational part with various information being offered on event management, including the evaluation of referees’ performance at a recorded game, but will also have several testing parts where the candidates will have to prove a certain amount of knowledge and ability in view to their tasks and duties as an EHF Delegate.

Application Procedure

Anybody who wishes to be considered for the post of EHF Delegate will be able to apply online on the EHF application-specific portal.

The application process is open to everyone, and the current information is provided to all EHF Member Federations as well as all those who might be interested in it.

The online registration form will request typical personal information as well as a professional CV and information about the applicant's sporting history, including engagement in handball and sports events.

A 3-minute personal video explaining "Why I want to become an EHF Delegate" is also required as part of the application process.

An online interview with the candidate will also be scheduled by the EHF Office

The online application will close on Tuesday 28 February 2023.

Key Criteria, Documents and Qualifications

Applicants must be born on 1 July 1968, or later.

The online application must be completed, it can be found here

A scan of your passport (in .jpeg or .pdf format) must be submitted online

A Personal photo (also in .jpeg format, passport size) no older than 6 months, with full face view, 300 dpi, less than or equal to 240 kB, must be submitted online

A 3-minute personal video on “Why I want to become an EHF Delegate” (.mp4 format) to be submitted online)

A Criminal Record Statement (.pdf format)

Good command of English (spoken and written skills)

Good knowledge of the IHF Rules of the Game

Familiarisation with computing and the use of technology

The application process to become a candidate for the position of EHF Delegate is open to everyone. Of course, familiarity with the tasks and requirements of an EHF Delegate is required, as is a background in handball.

A good command of the English language is an absolute "must have," and an application will be denied if the candidate does not possess such command.

The online registration is open until Tuesday 28 February 2023.



The EHF will inform applicants about the acceptance or rejection of their candidature between 1 and 15 March 2023.



Please follow this link to apply.