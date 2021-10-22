Are Tatabánya ready to turn the tide? 

In Hungary, it is almost a tradition that Grundfos Tatabánya KC finish as bronze medallist in the domestic league, just as the two powerhouses, Szeged and Veszprém decide the title.

However, many changes and financial challenges means the Blue Tigers still fight for their first points in Europe’s second top flight.

László Marosi, chairman of the team said almost a year ago, that the current line-up cannot be held together in those circumstances as they struggle budget-wise. Marosi added to kemma.hu: “We might have to re-think our process and let players go, if we cannot find a solution.”

Although the future was unknown for a while, with a new sponsor they can stabilise the company while “new dreams can be named, such as being stable in the European League” – said Zsolt Balogh, right back.

Tatabánya had 12 changes in the squad over the previous summer. Besides the lack of fiscal stability, with a lot of fresh faces, Vladan Matic, head coach of the club had to create the chemistry and the game plan.

Not only this, but the COVID-19 pandemic also hurt their plans. Only two players stayed healthy in autumn, and thus they did not have time to build up the connection among them. For this season they decided to stick with their current athletes and brought in only three newcomers.