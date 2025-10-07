Where to watch the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

07 October 2025, 10:30

The long road to the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye starts next week, with round 1 and 2 of the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup taking place on 15/16 and 18/19 October, respectively. Fans won't miss any action of their favourite teams thanks to the broad coverage of all the matches across Europe — both on EHFTV and by TV broadcasters.

Tune in to EHFTV

The place to go for livestreamed matches is EHF's own platform EHFTV, which brings every game from the first to the last buzzer live to fans' devices. EHFTV is a subscription-based service and viewers can buy passes to watch all the EHF EURO Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup round 1 and 2 games.

As a bonus, selected Highlight Matches will come with English commentary. The Highlight Matches for round 1 and 2 are:

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers:

Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026:

Check in with a TV broadcaster

Not all matches on EHFTV are available in all regions as geo-blocking might apply. That is the case when a regional or local TV broadcaster covers the respective matches. Find out to which locations this applies by checking the TV Guide on eurohandball.com.

Follow the official socials and live blog

The fans' viewing experience during the four bumper days of action is enhanced by the extensive coverage on the official EHF EURO socials on Instagram, XFacebook, and TikTok, delivering engaging and shareable content like the best goals and saves, amazing highlights, and other awesome actions.

Additionally, eurohandball.com provides fans with a live blog during all four playing days, keeping you real-time on track with everything that is happening on the various courts. Updates on scores, the latest results, remarkable actions, you will find it all in the live blog.

 

Photo © EHF archive

