Away wins for Györ and Odense; FTC make comeback against CSM
The gap between the top two sides in group A, Metz and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and the following teams grew even bigger, becoming almost unassailable, after FTC secured their seventh win in eight matches, 31:28, against CSM Bucuresti.
Team Esbjerg erased an inefficient first half against Buducnost to clinch a clear 26:19 win, their fifth in a row, which left the Montenegrin side without a victory after eight rounds.
The largest number of goals scored in both Odense’s and Brest’s matches in the EHF Champions League Women was broken in this Match of the Week, as the Danish side delivered a fantastic 38:36 win against Brest, to clinch their fourth win in a row.
Györ finished 2024 in the lead in group B, after making the double over Rapid, with a 28:25 win over the Romanian side.
It is a good feeling to win an important match like this. We played at a high level and we had the right players in the right situations during the game.
I’m sad that we lost this game against FTC, they were stronger today. I think we did a great job, we fought until the end, but it wasn’t enough.
Maybe the match was a bit messy, but Buducnost were very well prepared. They created some doubt in our team, and when we started to miss our chances, it even created some anxiety. We managed to break that, but I still lift off my hat for them.
We can always learn. I am still proud of the team and the approach to the game. We managed to hold Team Esbjerg to 26 goals when they often score 35.
I'm proud of my team. It was a tactical battle tonight. We tried a number of things in defence today. I'm proud of the whole team tonight, even those who didn't play. I'd like to congratulate Odense, who are a very good team. Odense were better today. We're ready to fight again for the next match.
I'm very happy with the win. It was a match of highs and lows for both teams, with a lot of goals. Brest are a very attacking team, who go forward and are very powerful. I'm very happy to have got the two points. We fought right to the end. It's a great victory for us.
I'm sad that we lost. I think we fought a lot and comparing to the last game, I think we could manage it a little bit better. We knew that they like to run and I think we gave them lots of chances. Yes, I'm happy that I could help. I wish I could help more but I think in the end it was a good game and good fighting. I'm happy, but unfortunately this result doesn't help us.
What was different with Rapid today, they played so much better. This was the biggest change. I'm super happy how we played 40 minutes and we also created a lot of goal chances. We played solid in the defence. I'm of course very satisfied that we win this away game and can go to the EHF EURO break with only three lost points in the EHF Champions League group phase. So I'm really, really satisfied.