Away wins for Györ and Odense; FTC make comeback against CSM

17 November 2024, 18:00

The gap between the top two sides in group A, Metz and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and the following teams grew even bigger, becoming almost unassailable, after FTC secured their seventh win in eight matches, 31:28, against CSM Bucuresti.

Team Esbjerg erased an inefficient first half against Buducnost to clinch a clear 26:19 win, their fifth in a row, which left the Montenegrin side without a victory after eight rounds.

The largest number of goals scored in both Odense’s and Brest’s matches in the EHF Champions League Women was broken in this Match of the Week, as the Danish side delivered a fantastic 38:36 win against Brest, to clinch their fourth win in a row.

Györ finished 2024 in the lead in group B, after making the double over Rapid, with a 28:25 win over the Romanian side.

  • CSM conceded their third loss in a row and are fourth in the group standings, tying their longest-ever losing streak in history, set five times previously in the European premium competition
  • centre back Elizabeth Omoregie, the second top scorer of the season, with 59 goals, tied her best-ever performance in the EHF Champions League Women, set against HCM Baia Mare in November 2015, with 10 goals against FTC
  • Team Esbjerg secured their fifth win in a row and their sixth this season, despite coming only two goals short of the record for the lowest number of goals scored by both teams in a match of theirs in the competition
  • with the seventh loss in eight matches and a single point won so far, Buducnost are the only team without a win in this season of the EHF Champions League Women
  • Norwegian back Thale Rushfeldt Deila, who scored seven goals for Odense and was the top scorer of the game, was named the Player of the Match
  • this was the largest scoring match in both Brest’s and Odense’s history in the European premium competition, with the previous record seeing 70 goals scored in Brest’s largest-scoring match and 71 being Odense’s previous record
  • Odense finish 2024 third in the standings, tied on points with Esbjerg, 12, only one point behind leaders Györ
  • Rapid Bucuresti conceded their sixth loss in a row, currently their largest-ever streak in the EHF Champions League Women

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:28 (17:18)

Just like in the match against Metz Handball, CSM were left lacking in the closing stages of the match, scoring a single goal in the last nine minutes and 50 seconds. That enabled FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to jump to their seventh win in eight matches this season, with the gap between the second-placed side and the third, Krim, being six points now, with only six rounds left. In Cristina Neagu’s comeback in the European premium competition after one month, the Romanian back scored eight times, but her output was nowhere near enough, with FTC being more clinical in the final moments of the match. This was CSM’s third loss in a row, as the Romanian side is now reeling and needing something new, after tying their worst-ever losing streak in the EHF Champions League Women.

 

 

It is a good feeling to win an important match like this. We played at a high level and we had the right players in the right situations during the game.
Allan Heine Pedersen
Head coach, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria
I’m sad that we lost this game against FTC, they were stronger today. I think we did a great job, we fought until the end, but it wasn’t enough.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

GROUP B

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 26:19 (10:9)

After missing the first four shots of the match, the top goal scorer of the European premium competition, Henny Reistad, slightly improved her percentage and helped Team Esbjerg bounce back. However, Esbjerg’s 10 goals in the first half was the third-lowest output in their history in the European premium competition, with the Danish side needing a much-improved second half against Buducnost. Indeed, they provided a better outing and secured their fifth win in a row, 26:19, but the attack has been left in need of an improvement, scoring only 53 goals against Buducnost in two matches, after averaging over 30.5 goals in the previous six matches of the season.

 

 

Maybe the match was a bit messy, but Buducnost were very well prepared. They created some doubt in our team, and when we started to miss our chances, it even created some anxiety. We managed to break that, but I still lift off my hat for them.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
We can always learn. I am still proud of the team and the approach to the game. We managed to hold Team Esbjerg to 26 goals when they often score 35.
Nina Bulatovic
Right wing, Buducnost

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 36:38 (17:18)

In an entertaining Match of the Week, with 74 goals scored, both Brest and Odense set new records in the European premium competition. One week after Odense delivered Brest a 36:33 loss in Denmark, Ole Gustav Gjekstad’s side doubled down with a nip-and-tuck win in France, where they controlled the second half in style, with an outstanding attacking performance. Back Thale Rushfeldt Deila, line player Maren Aardahl and wing Elma Halilcevic combined for 19 goals, half of Odense’s total, to help their side secure their fourth win in a row and leapfrogging Brest in the standings. Still, it was too little for the French side, which has the best attack in the competition, with 268 goals scored, as Brest are now fourth in the standings with 10 points, two behind Odense and Esbjerg and three behind Györ.

 

 

I'm proud of my team. It was a tactical battle tonight. We tried a number of things in defence today. I'm proud of the whole team tonight, even those who didn't play. I'd like to congratulate Odense, who are a very good team. Odense were better today. We're ready to fight again for the next match.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
I'm very happy with the win. It was a match of highs and lows for both teams, with a lot of goals. Brest are a very attacking team, who go forward and are very powerful. I'm very happy to have got the two points. We fought right to the end. It's a great victory for us.
Ole Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 25:28 (11:15)

Györ secured a double win against Rapid, piling more pressure on the Romanian side, while also finishing 2024 at the top of group B. However, the Hungarian side has been under pressure in the second half, as Rapid came back to only two goals in the last six minutes. On the other hand, Rapid’s chances for progression are getting slimmer. The Romanian team lost six matches in a row for the first time in history in the European premium competition, and while there are only three points separating them from the sixth place, currently held by Ludwigsburg, Rapid have by far the largest number of goals conceded in the competition, 258, or an average of 32.25 goals per match.

 

 

I'm sad that we lost. I think we fought a lot and comparing to the last game, I think we could manage it a little bit better. We knew that they like to run and I think we gave them lots of chances. Yes, I'm happy that I could help. I wish I could help more but I think in the end it was a good game and good fighting. I'm happy, but unfortunately this result doesn't help us.
Denisa Sandru
Goalkeeper, Rapid Bucuresti
What was different with Rapid today, they played so much better. This was the biggest change. I'm super happy how we played 40 minutes and we also created a lot of goal chances. We played solid in the defence. I'm of course very satisfied that we win this away game and can go to the EHF EURO break with only three lost points in the EHF Champions League group phase. So I'm really, really satisfied.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
