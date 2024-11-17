Away wins for Györ and Odense; FTC make comeback against CSM

The gap between the top two sides in group A, Metz and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and the following teams grew even bigger, becoming almost unassailable, after FTC secured their seventh win in eight matches, 31:28, against CSM Bucuresti.

Team Esbjerg erased an inefficient first half against Buducnost to clinch a clear 26:19 win, their fifth in a row, which left the Montenegrin side without a victory after eight rounds.

The largest number of goals scored in both Odense’s and Brest’s matches in the EHF Champions League Women was broken in this Match of the Week, as the Danish side delivered a fantastic 38:36 win against Brest, to clinch their fourth win in a row.

Györ finished 2024 in the lead in group B, after making the double over Rapid, with a 28:25 win over the Romanian side.