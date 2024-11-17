15:35
As we’re getting ready for the top clash of the round, Sunday’s action-packed schedule is already underway — earlier, Team Esbjerg and FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria worked hard to secure victories, while the game between Rapid Bucuresti and reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC is about to throw off at 16:00 CET.
Remember, all matches are available to watch on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply). You can also follow our Facebook, Instagram and X channels to get access to exclusive videos.
15:23
Brest Bretagne Handball have gone through a lot of changes since last season, including on the bench, where Raphaëlle Tervel took the helm as head coach. Among the new arrivals in the squad is the 29-year-old star Anna Vyakhireva, who joined Brest Bretagne Handball in the summer and has quickly become a key asset for the French side. The right back had a wonderful 2023/24 season, finishing as top scorer of the competition with 113 goals. Now, she’s motivated to have an even better season with her new team. Read our latest feature from EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu.