15:57

Led by Ole Gjekstad for the second year in a row, Odense Håndbold have big ambitions this season after managing to reach the quarter-finals three times — most recently in 2023/24 — but failing to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 so far. In the head-to-head encounters, the Danish powerhouse won seven of the 11 duels against Brest and will start the MOTW as slight favourites.

The French hosts couldn’t get past the play-offs last season, but in the meantime they’ve strengthened their roster with top players such as Anna Vyakhireva and Clarisse Mairot — the latter is currently the best scorer for the team with 43 goals.

We can expect a tight clash today, as both teams look to end the year on a high and maintain the close battle for points in group B.

15:50

Ten minutes left on the clock and the teams have just concluded their warm-up and are getting ready to enter the court!